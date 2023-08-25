Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Russia claims destroying 42 drones over Crimea

by Olena Goncharova and The Kyiv Independent news desk August 25, 2023 7:28 AM 2 min read
A general view of the Crimean Bridge which connects Russian-occupied Crimea and Russia's Krasnodar region on July 25, 2023. (Photo by Stringer/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Russian Defense Ministry said on Aug. 25 that its air defense forces destroyed 42 Ukraine-launched drones over the Crimean Peninsula and one missile over Kaluga Oblast.

The ministry said nine drones were destroyed by air defense forces while 33 were suppressed by electronic warfare and crashed over Crimea without reaching their targets.

Mikhail Razvozhaev, the head of the illegal Russian occupation government of Sevastopol, claimed Russian air defense shot down a few drones on the city's outskirts. According to preliminary information, no damages or casualties have been reported following the attack.

Ukraine rarely acknowledges its involvement in attacks within Russia. However, in recent months, there has been an increasing assertion from Kyiv that targeting Russia's military infrastructure is contributing to its efforts in the counteroffensive.

Ukrainian forces landed on the Crimean coast at the beach near Maiak, a village on the northwestern tip of Crimea and raised the Ukrainian flag this morning as part of an operation with the Navy, Ukraine's Military Intelligence said on Aug. 24.

Maiak is less than five kilometers from Olenivka, where Ukraine reported to have destroyed a Russian missile defense system on Aug. 23. Intelligence spokesperson Andriy Yusov told Ukrainian media that he could not release detailed information on the operation, but that it "had the characteristics of a raid."

Ukraine war latest: Military intelligence reports raid into occupied Crimea; Putin says Prigozhin likely dead
Key developments on Aug. 24: * Military intelligence reports successful raid inside Crimea * Norway pledges F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine * Ukrainian forces advance in two directions * Putin says Wagner Group boss likely killed in jet crash As Ukraine celebrated its Independence Day, Ukrainian…
The Kyiv IndependentAlexander Khrebet
Authors: Olena Goncharova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.