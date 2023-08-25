Russia claims destroying 42 drones over Crimea

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Russian Defense Ministry said on Aug. 25 that its air defense forces destroyed 42 Ukraine-launched drones over the Crimean Peninsula and one missile over Kaluga Oblast.

The ministry said nine drones were destroyed by air defense forces while 33 were suppressed by electronic warfare and crashed over Crimea without reaching their targets.

Mikhail Razvozhaev, the head of the illegal Russian occupation government of Sevastopol, claimed Russian air defense shot down a few drones on the city's outskirts. According to preliminary information, no damages or casualties have been reported following the attack.

Ukraine rarely acknowledges its involvement in attacks within Russia. However, in recent months, there has been an increasing assertion from Kyiv that targeting Russia's military infrastructure is contributing to its efforts in the counteroffensive.

Ukrainian forces landed on the Crimean coast at the beach near Maiak, a village on the northwestern tip of Crimea and raised the Ukrainian flag this morning as part of an operation with the Navy, Ukraine's Military Intelligence said on Aug. 24.

Maiak is less than five kilometers from Olenivka, where Ukraine reported to have destroyed a Russian missile defense system on Aug. 23. Intelligence spokesperson Andriy Yusov told Ukrainian media that he could not release detailed information on the operation, but that it "had the characteristics of a raid."