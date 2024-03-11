Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Russia, Iran, China, Russian Navy, Military
Edit post

Russia, China, Iran to hold joint naval exercises in Gulf of Oman

by Nate Ostiller and The Kyiv Independent news desk March 11, 2024 7:33 PM 1 min read
Iranian, Chinese, and Russian naval forces during a joint military exercise in the Indian Ocean on March 15, 2023. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Iranian Army/Handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The navies of Russia, China, and Iran will hold joint exercises in the Gulf of Oman, the countries' defense ministries said on March 11.

The three countries have conducted similar joint naval exercises in the past, including in 2023.

The exercises, dubbed "Maritime Security Belt - 2024," will involve ships and planes.

"The main purpose of the maneuvers is to work out the safety of maritime economic activity," Russia's Defense Ministry said.

Beijing has maintained close ties with Moscow during its full-scale war against Ukraine, increasing economic cooperation and disrupting Western attempts at isolating Russia. It has nonetheless refrained from openly supporting Russia's war against Ukraine.

Despite promises to remain neutral, the Telegraph and other media have reported that China has been secretly sending weapons to Russia.

Iran and Russia have deepened their military and political cooperation since the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Iran has provided Russia with thousands of Shahed-type drones used in airstrikes against Ukraine and is helping Moscow build a drone factory in Russia.

Opinion: Europe has a Russian fossil fuel addiction
Over two years into Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, and Europe is still addicted to Russian fossil fuels. In spite of 13 sanctions packages against Russia and endless words of solidarity for Ukraine, recent data has revealed that many European Union countries continue to import massive amou…
The Kyiv IndependentSvitlana Romanko
Authors: Nate Ostiller, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
12:41 PM

Orban: Trump will stop funding Ukraine if elected.

Echoing previous comments by the former president about his plans to negotiate peace in Ukraine within 24 hours, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said that former U.S. President Donald Trump would end the supply of weapons from the U.S., a move that he said would mark the end of the war.
3:54 AM

Russia shells 10 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces attacked border areas and settlements of Sumy Oblast on March 10, firing 32 times and causing at least 184 explosions, the local military administration reported via Telegram.
2:02 AM

Italian minister says he's against deploying Western troops in Ukraine.

The comments came after French President Emmanuel Macron recently said that Western military presence in Ukraine cannot be “ruled out” in the future. The U.S. and multiple European allies, as well as NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, have distanced themselves from Macron’s statement.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.