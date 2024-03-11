Russia, China, Iran to hold joint naval exercises in Gulf of Oman

This audio is created with AI assistance

The navies of Russia, China, and Iran will hold joint exercises in the Gulf of Oman, the countries' defense ministries said on March 11.

The three countries have conducted similar joint naval exercises in the past, including in 2023.

The exercises, dubbed "Maritime Security Belt - 2024," will involve ships and planes.

"The main purpose of the maneuvers is to work out the safety of maritime economic activity," Russia's Defense Ministry said.

Beijing has maintained close ties with Moscow during its full-scale war against Ukraine, increasing economic cooperation and disrupting Western attempts at isolating Russia. It has nonetheless refrained from openly supporting Russia's war against Ukraine.

Despite promises to remain neutral, the Telegraph and other media have reported that China has been secretly sending weapons to Russia.

Iran and Russia have deepened their military and political cooperation since the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Iran has provided Russia with thousands of Shahed-type drones used in airstrikes against Ukraine and is helping Moscow build a drone factory in Russia.