Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Military intelligence: Russia building new facilities for sorting, storing bodies of its dead soldiers

May 31, 2023
Russia is building facilities for sorting and storing corpses of its soldiers killed during Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, the Ukrainian military intelligence (HUR) claimed on May 31.

This indicates that Russia can no longer hide the scale of its losses in the war, the intelligence said.

Facilities with an area of more than 4,000 square meters are being prepared in Kursk and Rostov-on-Don, according to the report. They will reportedly be equipped with refrigerating chambers, morgues, and mourning halls, as well as facilities for the medical examination of corpses.

Ukraine’s intelligence estimates the cost of the Rostov facility at 1.6 billion rubles ($19.7 million) and the Kursk facility at 1.8 billion rubles ($22.1 million), putting the total number at 34 billion rubles ($41.9 million).

Due to the high number of losses, Russia has reportedly used crematoria to burn the bodies of its dead soldiers.

The latest estimate by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine puts Russian casualties in the invasion of Ukraine at 207,910.

Official: Russia faces ‘colossal losses’ Avdiivka and Marinka in Donetsk Oblast
The Russian military has faced “colossal losses” near the towns of Avdiivka and Marinka in Donetsk Oblast in recent days, losing around two companies of servicemen, or up to 400 soldiers, there each day, Ukrainian military spokeseperson Oleksii Dmytrashkovskyi said on April 9.
Author: Martin Fornusek
