Russia reportedly drops bomb on occupied Luhansk Oblast town in 'emergency discharge'

While on a combat mission, a Russian military plane dropped an FAB-250 aerial bomb on Rubizhne in the occupied part of Luhansk Oblast in an "emergency discharge," the Moscow-installed leader in the region, Leonid Pasechnik, claimed on Jan. 8.

Russia has occupied parts of Luhansk Oblast since 2014. Following the start of the all-out war, Moscow's troops seized the majority of the region, including Rubizhne.

Nobody was injured during the incident, Pasechnik said on his Telegram channel. Residents of nearby houses, including two children, were evacuated, he added.

"An investigative and operational group of the Interior Ministry, as well as representatives of the Emergency Situations Ministry and the military commandant's office, are working on the spot," Pasechnik said on his Telegram channel.

According to the Russian proxy leader, "experts are working on neutralizing the ammunition."

The Kyiv Independent could not verify the claims.

The announcement came hours after Russia launched a mass missile strike against cities across Ukraine, killing at least four people and injuring over 30.

During a mass attack against Ukraine on Jan. 2, another Russian aircraft "made an emergency release of an aircraft ordnance" over the Russian village of Petropavlovka, Voronezh Oblast.