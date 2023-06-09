Russian forces attack Kherson amid evacuation, injure 3

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces attacked Kherson, injuring three people, including an underage girl, Kherson Oblast Prosecutor’s Office reported on June 9.

The attack reportedly took place around 5:40 p.m. local time during ongoing evacuation efforts. The Kherson Oblast Prosecutor’s Office opened an investigation into the attack as a part of the efforts to document war crimes committed by Russian forces in Ukraine.

Several civilian infrastructure objects were also damaged, the Prosecutor’s Office wrote.

Kherson, as well as a significant part of Kherson Oblast, is suffering from heavy floods due to the Kakhovka dam breach on June 6.

Some 35 settlements on the Ukraine-controlled west bank of the Dnipro River remain flooded as the government evacuates the residents.

Russian forces attacked Kherson during evacuations earlier on June 8, injuring nine people, including civilians and those conducting rescue efforts.