Update: Kherson Oblast shelling amid evacuation injures 9, no dead confirmed

by Martin Fornusek and The Kyiv Independent news desk June 8, 2023 6:29 PM 1 min read
People being evacuated from flooded areas in Kherson on June 7, 2023.
People being evacuated from flooded areas after the explosion at the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant's dam unleashed floodwaters in Kherson on June 7, 2023. (Photo: Muhammed Enes Yildirim/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian June 8 attack on Kherson Oblast, where evacuations from the flooded areas are ongoing, injured nine civilians. There are no fatalities, the Interior Ministry reported.

The wounded include six civilians, one policeman, and two employees of the State Emergency Service. One of the injured is a volunteer from Germany, Kherson Oblast Governor Oleksandr Prokudin wrote on Telegram.

Despite earlier reports of one dead victim because of the attack on Kherson, the ministry said that nobody was killed in the city.

All the injured are receiving medical assistance.

Russian forces destroyed the Kakhovka dam on June 6, causing massive floods in southern Ukraine.

Earlier on June 8, Prokudin said that 600 square kilometers of Kherson Oblast had gone underwater, and the average water level had reached 5.61 meters.

Evacuation efforts are ongoing in Kherson and other regional settlements affected by the flooding.

According to Kherson Oblast Military Administration, 2,198 people have been evacuated from the flooded settlements as of 1:45 p.m. local time on June 8.

Authors: Martin Fornusek, The Kyiv Independent news desk
