Moscow begins providing energy aid to Georgia's Russian-occupied Abkhazia region

Russia has begun providing electricity aid to Georgia's Russian-held Abkhazia region amid a major energy crisis, local authorities told the Russian TASS news agency on Dec. 23.

The press service of the Abkhaz energy company Chernomorenergo reported that a schedule from Nov. 1, under which electricity will be unavailable for four hours per day, is in effect.

The region has previously faced energy shutdowns for nine-to-11 hours per day, prompting its acting head, Badra Gunba, to appeal to Russia for support on Dec. 21.

The crisis was aggravated by a spat between Abkhazia and Moscow that broke out after the local council voted against a controversial investment agreement with Russia following popular protests.

Soon after, Russia cut almost all funding to Abkhazia, including money crucial for the region's energy sector. The region lost all electricity for a day on Dec. 11 after the Enguri hydroelectric power station shut down due to a low water level in a nearby reservoir.

Russia has occupied Abkhazia and South Ossetia after a war with Tbilisi in 2008, backing local breakaway leadership. Both regions are internationally recognized as Georgia's sovereign soil.