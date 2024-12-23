Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Russia, Georgia, Abkhazia, Energy, Energy crisis
Edit post

Moscow begins providing energy aid to Georgia's Russian-occupied Abkhazia region

by Martin Fornusek December 23, 2024 11:09 AM 1 min read
The flag of Russian-occupied Abkhazia is seen in St. Petersburg, Russia. (Maksim Konstantinov/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has begun providing electricity aid to Georgia's Russian-held Abkhazia region amid a major energy crisis, local authorities told the Russian TASS news agency on Dec. 23.

The press service of the Abkhaz energy company Chernomorenergo reported that a schedule from Nov. 1, under which electricity will be unavailable for four hours per day, is in effect.

The region has previously faced energy shutdowns for nine-to-11 hours per day, prompting its acting head, Badra Gunba, to appeal to Russia for support on Dec. 21.

The crisis was aggravated by a spat between Abkhazia and Moscow that broke out after the local council voted against a controversial investment agreement with Russia following popular protests.

Soon after, Russia cut almost all funding to Abkhazia, including money crucial for the region's energy sector. The region lost all electricity for a day on Dec. 11 after the Enguri hydroelectric power station shut down due to a low water level in a nearby reservoir.

Russia has occupied Abkhazia and South Ossetia after a war with Tbilisi in 2008, backing local breakaway leadership. Both regions are internationally recognized as Georgia's sovereign soil.

Despite popular uprising, Kremlin’s grip on occupied Abkhazia runs supreme
When local council members gathered in the breakaway Georgian region of Abkhazia last week to discuss new measures promoting Russian investment, a group of protestors rose to meet them. The proposed legislation, which would have legalized Russian investment and land ownership in the occupied region…
The Kyiv IndependentKatie Marie Davies
Author: Martin Fornusek
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

5:19 AM

Trump names 5 picks for Pentagon jobs.

Trump's picks include Elbridge Colby, who opposes Ukraine's NATO membership but supports tougher sanctions on Moscow, and Michael Duffey, who froze military aid to Kyiv in 2019.
6:58 PM

Ombudsman reacts to alleged Russian execution of Ukrainian POWs.

"The video shows how Russian soldiers shot five captured Ukrainian defenders," Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets said, referring to drone footage released by the 110th Mechanized Brigade earlier on Dec. 22 that appears to have captured Russian troops shooting surrendered Ukrainian soldiers from behind.
5:15 AM

Media identifies nearly 85,000 Russian soldiers killed in Ukraine.

According to the outlets' conclusions for the year, 2024 will likely mark the "war's deadliest year," with a current count of over 20,000 deaths confirmed over the past 12 months — although final conclusions cannot yet be made as data on casualties continues to emerge.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.