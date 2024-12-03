This month, 1,000 people chose to support the Kyiv Independent. Can we count on you, too?
News Feed, Russia, Abkhazia, Georgia, Russo-Georgian War
Edit post

Abkhaz council votes against ratification of controversial agreement with Russia

by Kateryna Denisova and The Kyiv Independent news desk December 3, 2024 6:22 PM 2 min read
The flag of Russian-occupied Abkhazia is seen in St. Petersburg, Russia. (Maksim Konstantinov/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The council of Russian-occupied Abkhazia against a controversial investment agreement with Moscow, which sparked mass protests last month, Interfax reported on Dec. 3.

Twenty-one lawmakers voted against the law, which sought to permit Russians to purchase property in Abkhazia, while two abstained.

Abkhazia is internationally recognized as part of Georgia, but is under illegal occupation by Russian forces, which back the local breakaway leadership.

In late October, representatives of Russia and Abkhazia signed an investment agreement in Moscow.

Soon after, demonstrators in Abkhazia rallied outside the local proxy parliament, denouncing the deal as one-sided and advantageous only to Moscow. Despite the council's decision to postpone the agreement's consideration, protesters demanded an immediate vote to reject it.

Aslan Bzhania, president of the breakaway state submitted his letter of resignation on Nov. 19.

Abkhazia has recently drawn attention due to rumors of accelerated construction at the Ochamchire naval base, allegedly being developed by Russia.

Despite satellite imagery showing construction activity, Abkhaz Foreign Minister Sergei Shamba claimed in September that there are "no plans" for a Russian naval base in the occupied region, which lacks a navy of its own.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that Ukraine would target Russia's Black Sea Fleet "wherever it is stationed," hinting at potential strikes on Russian-controlled areas of Georgia, including Abkhazia.

Authors: Kateryna Denisova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.