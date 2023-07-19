Russia attacks Odesa with drones and missiles

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces targeted Odesa Oblast with Iranian-made drones and missiles at 1.00 a.m. local time, Suspilne Odesa reported on Telegram.

The city was repeatedly attacked by Kalibr cruise missiles, Kh-22 missiles, and Shahed drones.

According to preliminary information, no casualties or damages to civilian and critical infrastructure have been reported.

Today's attack followed yesterday's "revenge strike" on Odesa, which injured one person. Odesa continues to take fire as Russia blames Ukraine for the explosions on the Crimean Bridge.

Odesa Oblast, bordering the Black Sea in southern Ukraine, regularly suffers from Russian missile attacks launched from the Black Sea.