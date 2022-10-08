Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Podolyak: Crimean Bridge explosion result of conflict between Russian military, law enforcement

by The Kyiv Independent news desk October 8, 2022 7:06 PM 1 min read
A firefighter helicopter pours water on the railway span of the Crimean Bridge following an explosion on Oct. 8, 2022. The bridge was illegally constructed over the Kerch Strait to link the Russian-occupied Crimean Peninsula with Russia. (Photo by AFP via Getty Images)
Mykhailo Podolyak, an advisor to the President’s Office, said that the explosion that occurred at the Crimean Bridge on Oct. 8 is the result of a conflict between Russia's Security Service (FSB) and private military companies on one side, and Russia’s Defense Ministry and General Staff on the other.

In a comment to the Ukrainska Pravda media outlet, Podolyak said that the truck that exploded on the bridge that links occupied Crimea with Russia came from Russia.

“We see the escalation of the conflict between Russia’s military and law enforcement agencies, and it is getting out of the Kremlin's control," Podolyak said.

Earlier on Oct. 8, an explosion on the illegally constructed bridge caused a fire on the span that carries railway traffic.

Russia's proxies in Crimea blamed the attack on Ukraine. Kyiv hasn't officially responded to the accusation, however, multiple Ukrainian officials, inlcuding Podolyak, celebrated the attack in statements.

Podolyak said on Twitter that “everything illegal must be destroyed, everything stolen must be returned to Ukraine, everything occupied by Russia must be expelled.”

Ukrainska Pravda earlier reported, citing sources in law enforcement, that the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) was behind the attack. The SBU hasn't responded to the report, however, celebrated the attack in a post on social media.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
3:52 PM

UK accuses Russian FSB of multi-year campaign of cyber-attacks.

The U.K.'s National Cyber Security Center (NCSC) identified a likely Russian-controlled hacking group called Star Blizzard, whose cyber activities included phishing attacks on U.K. lawmakers, leaking of secret U.K.-U.S. trade documents, and hacking into the accounts of institutions and individuals from the U.K.'s civil society.
3:33 PM

US domestic political turmoil threatens to undermine support for Ukraine.

The Republican party has increasingly soured on continuing to support Ukraine, often citing economic reasons. However, what ultimately doomed the Dec. 6 vote was the mixing of U.S. aid to Ukraine with other political issues, namely domestic border security and the U.S. aid for longtime ally Israel.
