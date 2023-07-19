Russia attacks Kyiv with drones

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces targeted Kyiv Oblast with Iranian-made drones around 5:oo a.m. local time, Serhiy Popko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration reported on Telegram.

The city was repeatedly attacked by Shahed drones. The air defense reportedly detected and destroyed all Russian drones.

According to preliminary information, no casualties or damages to civilian and critical infrastructure have been reported.

Russian forces launched a similar attack on Odesa earlier tonight. Odesa continues to take fire as Russia blames Ukraine for the explosions on the Crimean Bridge.

Odesa Oblast, bordering the Black Sea in southern Ukraine, regularly suffers from Russian missile attacks launched from the Black Sea.