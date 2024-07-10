Russia attacks city of Voznesensk in Mykolaiv Oblast, killing 1, injuring 8, including mayor

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces struck the city of Voznesensk in Mykolaiv Oblast on July 10, killing a man and injuring eight other people, Governor Vitalii Kim reported.

Voznesensk Mayor Yevhenii Velychko is among the victims, according to Kim. All eight people suffered injuries of moderate severity.

The attack caused a fire at a civilian facility. Rescuers eliminated it at around 6 p.m. local time, the State Emergency Service reported.

Voznesensk, a city with a pre-war population of around 33,000, lies around 90 kilometers (around 55 miles) northwest of the regional center, Mykolaiv, and about 155 kilometers (95 miles) northwest of the front line.

Mykolaiv Oblast is regularly targeted by Russian strikes due to its proximity to the front lines.