Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, War, Mykolaiv Oblast, Civilian casualties
Edit post

Russia attacks city of Voznesensk in Mykolaiv Oblast, killing 1, injuring 8, including mayor

by Kateryna Hodunova July 10, 2024 8:24 PM 1 min read
Russian forces struck the city of Voznesensk in Mykolaiv Oblast on July 10, 2024, killing a man and injuring eight other people. (The State Emergency Service / Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Russian forces struck the city of Voznesensk in Mykolaiv Oblast on July 10, killing a man and injuring eight other people, Governor Vitalii Kim reported.

Voznesensk Mayor Yevhenii Velychko is among the victims, according to Kim. All eight people suffered injuries of moderate severity.

The attack caused a fire at a civilian facility. Rescuers eliminated it at around 6 p.m. local time, the State Emergency Service reported.

Voznesensk, a city with a pre-war population of around 33,000, lies around 90 kilometers (around 55 miles) northwest of the regional center, Mykolaiv, and about 155 kilometers (95 miles) northwest of the front line.

Mykolaiv Oblast is regularly targeted by Russian strikes due to its proximity to the front lines.

EBRD to provide nearly 25 million euros to restore Mykolaiv water supply, mayor says
The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) will give Ukraine nearly 25 million euros ($26.8 million) to restore the water supply in Mykolaiv, Mykolaiv Mayor Oleksandr Sienkevych announced on June 11.
The Kyiv IndependentChris York
Author: Kateryna Hodunova
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
12:37 PM

Russia aims to undermine support for Ukraine during US election, intelligence warns.

When asked whether Moscow seeks to boost a specific candidate, an official of the Office of the Director National Intelligence (ODNI) said that they have "have not observed a shift in Russia’s preferences for the presidential race from past elections, given the role the U.S. is playing with regard to Ukraine and broader policy toward Russia."
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.