EBRD to provide nearly 25 million euros to restore Mykolaiv water supply, mayor says

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) will give Ukraine nearly 25 million euros ($26.8 million) to restore the water supply in Mykolaiv, Mykolaiv Mayor Oleksandr Sienkevych announced on June 11.

In a Facebook post, Sienkevych said the current water supply and drainage system had reached the end of its operational life, and Russian attacks on infrastructure had "largely destroyed" it.

"As a result (of the ERBD funding) we expect increased reliability of the city's water and sewerage infrastructure, improved quality of centralized water services, reduced water loss in the city's distribution networks and increased energy efficiency of the enterprise," he added.

Following the start of Russia's full-scale invasion, the EBRD invested 3.8 billion euros (nearly $4 billion) in 2022-2023, reaching 4 billion euros ($4.29 billion) by February 2024.

In December 2023, the bank's board approved a 4-billion-euro ($4.29 billion) capital increase, raising its capital base to 34 billion euros ($36.5 billion) to sustain long-term support for Ukraine.

The EBRD also announced on June 11 that it will provide Ukraine 1 billion euros ($1.07 billion) to support the country's damaged energy infrastructure. Speaking at the Ukraine Recovery Conference 2024 in Berlin, EBRD President Odile Renaud-Basso said an agreement would be signed on the sidelines of the event.

"Efforts will now be focused on distributed energy capacities, not just on generating capacities, as was the case last year," Renaud-Basso said in comments reported by Ukrinform.