Russia attacks Cherkasy Oblast with drones, injures 1

Russian troops launched a drone attack against Cherkasy Oblast overnight, injuring one person, Governor Ihor Taburets reported.

According to the governor, an industrial infrastructure facility was hit in the city of Uman, causing a fire at the grain depot.

One person was hospitalized following the attack, said Taburets.

He did not provide further details.

The aftermath of the Russian attack against Cherkasy Oblast on Oct. 1. (Cherkasy Oblast Governor Ihor Taburets/Telegram)

Ukraine's Air Force reported that Russia launched nearly 30 Shahed 131/136 drones against Ukraine.

Sixteen of them were destroyed, the Air Force said.

Earlier today, Natalia Humeniuk, spokesperson of Ukraine's Southern Operational Command, said that Ukraine's air defense downed at least 15 drones over Odesa and Mykolaiv regions.

On Sept. 26, local air defense downed four drones over Cherkasy Oblast. However, an infrastructure facility in the region was hit, Taburets reported.

Earlier on Sept. 21, a Russian attack against Cherkasy Oblast injured 11 people.