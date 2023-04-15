At least 31 injured, 9 killed in Russian attacks across 9 oblasts over past 24 hours

This audio is created with AI assistance

At least 31 people have been injured and nine killed in Russian attacks across nine oblasts over the past 24 hours.

Some 135 settlements across Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv, Dnipropetrovsk, and Kherson oblasts were targeted, Ukraine's Defense Ministry media center reported on April 15.

Russia attacked the settlements with various weapons, including small arms, mortars, tanks, artillery, anti-aircraft missiles, repurposed S-300 air defense systems, drones, and tactical aircraft.

According to the media center, at least 50 infrastructure sites were confirmed to have been damaged.

Casualty numbers are still being verified across the oblasts, the media center wrote. However, preliminary information is available from Kherson, Donetsk, and Kharkiv oblasts.

The Kherson Oblast Military Administration reported on April 15 that eight people were injured with varying degrees of severity due to Russian shelling.

At least nine people were confirmed killed – including a two-year-old child – and 21 injured following the April 14 Russian missile strike on Sloviansk in Donetsk Oblast. The casualty numbers are subject to rise given that rescue workers are still on the scene.

Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko also reported on April 15 that one person was injured by Russian shelling in Marinka.

Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported on April 15 that one person was injured in Vovchansk with moderate injuries after Russia shelled the border towns and villages of Kharkiv Oblast in the past 24 hours.