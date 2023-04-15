Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
At least 31 injured, 9 killed in Russian attacks across 9 oblasts over past 24 hours

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 15, 2023 12:09 PM 2 min read
The aftermath of Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast April 14-15, 2023. (Photo: Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko / Facebook)
This audio is created with AI assistance

At least 31 people have been injured and nine killed in Russian attacks across nine oblasts over the past 24 hours.

Some 135 settlements across Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv, Dnipropetrovsk, and Kherson oblasts were targeted, Ukraine's Defense Ministry media center reported on April 15.

Russia attacked the settlements with various weapons, including small arms, mortars, tanks, artillery, anti-aircraft missiles, repurposed S-300 air defense systems, drones, and tactical aircraft.

According to the media center, at least 50 infrastructure sites were confirmed to have been damaged.

Casualty numbers are still being verified across the oblasts, the media center wrote. However, preliminary information is available from Kherson, Donetsk, and Kharkiv oblasts.

The Kherson Oblast Military Administration reported on April 15 that eight people were injured with varying degrees of severity due to Russian shelling.

At least nine people were confirmed killed – including a two-year-old child – and 21 injured following the April 14 Russian missile strike on Sloviansk in Donetsk Oblast. The casualty numbers are subject to rise given that rescue workers are still on the scene.

Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko also reported on April 15 that one person was injured by Russian shelling in Marinka.

Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported on April 15 that one person was injured in Vovchansk with moderate injuries after Russia shelled the border towns and villages of Kharkiv Oblast in the past 24 hours.

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
