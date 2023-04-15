Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent's War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Governor: Russia shells Kharkiv Oblast over past 24 hours, injuring 1

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 15, 2023 9:58 AM 1 min read
The aftermath of Russian shelling in Kharkiv Oblast on April 14-15, 2023. (Photo: Oleh Syniehubov / Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia shelled the border towns and villages of Kharkiv Oblast over the past 24 hours, injuring one person, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported on April 15.

As a result of the shelling, a 62-year-old employee of a medical facility in Vovchansk was injured. According to Syniehubov, she has been hospitalized and is in moderate condition.

The shelling damaged the medical facility and five homes in the area.

State Emergency Service employees in Kharkiv Oblast defused 167 explosive devices over the past 24 hours. According to Syniehubov, the risk posed by undiscovered mines in Kharkiv Oblast remains high.

A 29-year-old woman was hospitalized in moderate condition after a mine exploded at a market in Izium.

Additionally, a 44-year-old electrician was injured by a mine explosion while doing restoration work near Izium and is also hospitalized in moderate condition, Syniehubov wrote.

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
