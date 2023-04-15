Governor: Russia shells Kharkiv Oblast over past 24 hours, injuring 1

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia shelled the border towns and villages of Kharkiv Oblast over the past 24 hours, injuring one person, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported on April 15.



As a result of the shelling, a 62-year-old employee of a medical facility in Vovchansk was injured. According to Syniehubov, she has been hospitalized and is in moderate condition.



The shelling damaged the medical facility and five homes in the area.



State Emergency Service employees in Kharkiv Oblast defused 167 explosive devices over the past 24 hours. According to Syniehubov, the risk posed by undiscovered mines in Kharkiv Oblast remains high.



A 29-year-old woman was hospitalized in moderate condition after a mine exploded at a market in Izium.



Additionally, a 44-year-old electrician was injured by a mine explosion while doing restoration work near Izium and is also hospitalized in moderate condition, Syniehubov wrote.