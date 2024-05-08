Russia attacks 9 communities in Sumy Oblast.

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces attacked nine settlements along the Sumy Oblast border on May 8, the regional military administration reported.

The attacks caused 183 explosions in the area, hitting the towns of Yunakivka, Esman, Seredyna-Buda, Bilopillia, Znob-Novhorodske, Myropillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Krasnopillia, and Shalyhyne.

Russian troops assailed the Sumy Oblast border throughout the day with mines, drones, artillery, mortar, rocket launchers, and grenades. Russian forces also targeted two communities, Yunakivka and Shalyhyne, with airstrikes using KAB guided bombs.

No casualties or damage to civilian infrastructure were reported.

Attacks are a daily reality for the residents of Sumy Oblast's vulnerable border communities. Nearly every day, nearby Russian forces target the region with multiple weapons, sometimes damaging infrastructure and killing civilians.