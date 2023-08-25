Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Russia attacks 6 communities in Sumy Oblast

by Uliana Horoshko August 26, 2023 2:30 AM 1 min read
An apartment building in Bilopillia, Sumy Oblast, damaged by Russian shelling in March 2023. (Photo by Andriy Kramchenkov/Suspilne Ukraine/JSC "UA:PBC"/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces launched 19 attacks at communities along the Sumy Oblast border on Aug. 25, causing a total of 164 explosions, local military administration reported on Telegram.

The Russian military shelled six communities, inlcuding Esman, Krasnopillia, Bilopillia, Khotin, Seredyna-Buda and Shalyhyne.

Multiple weapons were deployed against the region over the course of the day, including mortars, tanks, artillery, and unmanned aerial vehicles, according to the Ukrainian military. The Shalyhyne community was attacked the most with 38 explosions reported over the past day.

There were no casualties or damage to civilian infrastructure.

On Aug. 24, the Russian army fired 39 times at the settlements of Sumy Oblast. There were 269 explosions. Bilopillia and Khotin communities was attacked with drones and mortars but no damages were reported.

Sumy Oblast is located on Ukraine's northeastern border with Russia. It has been the target of daily Russian shelling and attacks from across the border since parts of the oblast were liberated from Russian troops in early April 2022.

Author: Uliana Horoshko
