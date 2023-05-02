Russia attacks 4 communities in Sumy Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported that Russian troops shelled four communities in Sumy Oblast on May 1. According to officials, Russian forces targeted the communities of Bilopillia, Shalyhyne, Yunakivka, and Seredyna-Buda.

Officials recorded 139 strikes with artillery, mortars and grenade launchers in the settlements. The administration didn’t provide information about casualties and damages.

The Sumy Oblast Military Administration also said that a tractor hit a mine in the Seredyna-Buda community. According to the administration, a driver ignored the “Mines” sign. He was hospitalized with injuries as a result of the explosion.

Since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion, at least 124 people, including six children, have been killed by mine explosions, the Defense Ministry reported on April 22. They added that 286 people have been injured by mines, including 33 children.

Sumy Oblast is located at Ukraine’s northeastern border with Russia. It has been the target of daily Russian attacks across the border since parts of the oblast were liberated from Russian control in early April 2022.