Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Russia attacks 4 communities in Sumy Oblast

by The Kyiv Independent news desk May 2, 2023 3:03 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported that Russian troops shelled four communities in Sumy Oblast on May 1. According to officials, Russian forces targeted the communities of Bilopillia, Shalyhyne, Yunakivka, and Seredyna-Buda.

Officials recorded 139 strikes with artillery, mortars and grenade launchers in the settlements. The administration didn’t provide information about casualties and damages.

The Sumy Oblast Military Administration also said that a tractor hit a mine in the Seredyna-Buda community. According to the administration, a driver ignored the “Mines” sign. He was hospitalized with injuries as a result of the explosion.

Since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion, at least 124 people, including six children, have been killed by mine explosions, the Defense Ministry reported on April 22. They added that 286 people have been injured by mines, including 33 children.

Sumy Oblast is located at Ukraine’s northeastern border with Russia. It has been the target of daily Russian attacks across the border since parts of the oblast were liberated from Russian control in early April 2022.

Defense minister: 5,000 specialists needed to demine Ukraine
Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov estimated that it could take up to 30 years to fully remove Russian-planted mines from Ukrainian territory.
Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.