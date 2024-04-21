Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Sumy Oblast, Ukraine-Russia border, Russian attacks, Drone attacks
Edit post

Russia attacks 4 communities in Sumy Oblast

by Olena Goncharova April 21, 2024 11:40 PM 1 min read
An aerial view of the city center of Sumy, Ukraine. (RoNeDya / Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Russian forces struck four communities in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast in seven separate attacks throughout the day, the regional administration reported on April 21. At least 36 explosions were reported in Sumy Oblast over the past 24 hours.

The communities of Myropillia, Seredyna-Buda, Bilopillia, and Krasnopillia were targeted. Local officials did not report any casualties or damages to civilian infrastructure.

The Russian military struck the communities using artillery fire, drones, and mortar shelling.

The town of Bilopillia, with a pre-war population of about 16,000 residents, experienced the most attacks, with 15 explosions recorded in the area. The community is located eight kilometers south and 25 kilometers west of the Ukraine-Russian border.

Russian strikes against Sumy Oblast have become increasingly destructive in recent months.

On April 20, Russian forces struck 13 communities in Sumy Oblast in 54 separate attacks. A civilian was injured in the Khotin community following Russia's artillery shelling.

Shelling is a daily occurrence for the communities near Ukraine's northeastern border with Russia, with residents in the region's vulnerable border settlements experiencing multiple attacks per day.

Ukraine’s obsolete S-200 missile systems reportedly back on track to hit Russian targets
The first Russian Tu-22M3 long-range strategic bomber was reportedly shot down by Ukraine and crashed over Russia’s Stavropol Krai overnight on April 19. The aircraft was carrying out a combat mission when a Soviet-era S-200 anti-aircraft system shot it down, an intelligence source told the Kyiv In…
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova

Author: Olena Goncharova
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

11:40 PM

Russia attacks 4 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces struck four communities in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast in seven separate attacks throughout the day, the regional administration reported on April 21. There were no casualties or damages to civilian infrastructure.
8:44 PM

Zelensky: US aid gives Ukraine 'chance at victory.'

"I think this support will really strengthen the armed forces, I pray, and we will have a chance at victory if Ukraine really gets the weapons system, which we need so much, which thousands of soldiers need so much."
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
2:37 AM

Russia attacks 13 communities in Sumy Oblast, injuring 1.

Russian forces struck 13 communities in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast in 54 separate attacks throughout the day, the regional administration reported on April 20. At least 283 explosions were reported in Sumy Oblast over the past 24 hours.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.