Russia attacks 4 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces struck four communities in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast in seven separate attacks throughout the day, the regional administration reported on April 21. At least 36 explosions were reported in Sumy Oblast over the past 24 hours.

The communities of Myropillia, Seredyna-Buda, Bilopillia, and Krasnopillia were targeted. Local officials did not report any casualties or damages to civilian infrastructure.

The Russian military struck the communities using artillery fire, drones, and mortar shelling.

The town of Bilopillia, with a pre-war population of about 16,000 residents, experienced the most attacks, with 15 explosions recorded in the area. The community is located eight kilometers south and 25 kilometers west of the Ukraine-Russian border.

Russian strikes against Sumy Oblast have become increasingly destructive in recent months.

On April 20, Russian forces struck 13 communities in Sumy Oblast in 54 separate attacks. A civilian was injured in the Khotin community following Russia's artillery shelling.

Shelling is a daily occurrence for the communities near Ukraine's northeastern border with Russia, with residents in the region's vulnerable border settlements experiencing multiple attacks per day.