Russia attacks 13 communities in Sumy Oblast, injuring 1.

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces struck 13 communities in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast in 54 separate attacks throughout the day, the regional administration reported on April 20. At least 283 explosions were reported in Sumy Oblast over the past 24 hours.

A civilian was injured in the Khotin community following Russia's artillery shelling.

The communities of Mykolaiv, Khotin, Myropillia, Yunakivka, Bilopillia, Krasnopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Nova Sloboda, Shalyhyne, Esman, Shostka, Seredyna-Buda, and Znob-Novhorodske were targeted.

Throughout the day, Russia assailed the border communities with mortar, artillery, grenade launcher, and drone attacks. At least two communities saw 44 mines dropped, according to the Sumy Oblast Military Administration.

The town of Velyka Pysarivka, located directly on the Russia-Ukraine border, experienced the bulk of the attacks, with 46 explosions reported in the area.

Sumy Oblast borders Russia's Bryansk, Kursk, and Belgorod oblasts. Russian attacks against the region have become increasingly destructive in recent weeks, killing and injuring civilians.