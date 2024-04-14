Russia attacks 7 communities in Sumy Oblast, killing 1

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces attacked seven communities in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast, killing one person, the regional administration reported on April 14. At least 76 explosions were recorded.

In the village of Krasnopillia, one person was killed as a result of Russian artillery shelling. Further details about the victim are not yet available.

The communities of Khotin, Yunakivka, Bilopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Esman, and Seredyna-Buda were also targeted with Russian artillery, missiles, drones, mortar, and mines.

Krasnopillia suffered the heaviest assault, with at least 26 explosions reported throughout the day.

Russian attacks on Sumy Oblast have become increasingly destructive over the past month. Authorities have been working to increase evacuation efforts in the region.

Shelling is a daily occurrence for the communities near Ukraine's northeastern border with Russia, with residents in the region's vulnerable border settlements experiencing multiple attacks per day.