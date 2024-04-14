Help us serve you better. Take a survey now

Russia attacks 7 communities in Sumy Oblast, killing 1

by Rachel Amran and The Kyiv Independent news desk April 15, 2024 12:24 AM 1 min read
Illustrated map of Ukraine, with Sumy Oblast noted in red. (Ruslan Maiborodin)
Russian forces attacked seven communities in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast, killing one person, the regional administration reported on April 14. At least 76 explosions were recorded.

In the village of Krasnopillia, one person was killed as a result of Russian artillery shelling. Further details about the victim are not yet available.

The communities of Khotin, Yunakivka, Bilopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Esman, and Seredyna-Buda were also targeted with Russian artillery, missiles, drones, mortar, and mines.

Krasnopillia suffered the heaviest assault, with at least 26 explosions reported throughout the day.

Russian attacks on Sumy Oblast have become increasingly destructive over the past month. Authorities have been working to increase evacuation efforts in the region.

Shelling is a daily occurrence for the communities near Ukraine's northeastern border with Russia, with residents in the region's vulnerable border settlements experiencing multiple attacks per day.

Ukraine war latest: Russia aims to capture Chasiv Yar by ‘Victory Day’ on May 9, Syrskyi says
Key developments on April 13-14: * Syrskyi: Russia set a goal to capture Chasiv Yar by ‘Victory Day’ on May 9 * Syrskyi: ‘Situation on eastern front has significantly deteriorated in recent days’ * Germany to send additional Patriot air defense system, missiles to Ukraine * Russia claims 10 Ukr…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Authors: Rachel Amran, The Kyiv Independent news desk
FT: Russia may be gearing up for large-scale offensive against Ukraine.

Russian forces may be preparing for a large-scale offensive in late spring or summer, aiming to capture more land in Ukraine's partially-occupied Donetsk, Kherson, Luhansk and Zaporizhzhia oblasts, the Financial Times reported on April 13, citing unnamed Ukrainian and Western officials.
