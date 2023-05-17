Russia attacks 4 communities in Sumy Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported that Russian troops shelled four communities in Sumy Oblast on May 17.

According to officials, Russian forces targeted the communities of Bilopillia, Novoslobidske, Seredyna-Buda, and Znob-Novhorodske.

Officials recorded over 180 strikes with mortars, grenade launchers, MLRS, and small arms in the settlements.

Russia’s shelling of the Novoslobidske community damaged one house. According to the administration, another residential building in the same community caught fire.

“When civilians tried to extinguish the fire, they were fired upon with small arms,” the administration said. The is no information about casualties.

Sumy Oblast is located at Ukraine’s northeastern border with Russia. It has been the target of daily Russian attacks across the border since parts of the oblast were liberated from Russian control in early April 2022.