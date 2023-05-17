Russian attack on Kherson Oblast kills 3, including child

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian troops struck a village in Ukraine's southern Kherson Oblast on May 17, killing a 5-year-old boy and two men, reported Prosecutor General's Office.

Another man and a child were injured when a Russian projectile hit an area near a local shop, the prosecutors wrote.

According to Presidential Office head Andrii Yermak, it was the village of Zelenivka, located on the outskirts of Kherson.

The city of Kherson and other settlements in the region on the Dnipro River's west bank have been continuously subjected to Russian shelling since they were liberated by Ukrainian forces in November 2022.

Russian forces were pushed to the river's east bank, from where they have since been firing at the liberated territories, regularly resulting in civilian deaths and injuries.

According to Kherson Oblast Military Administration, Russian troops hit the southern region 79 times on May 16, injuring seven civilians, including three children.