Russia attacks 20 settlements in Kherson Oblast, 1 injured

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks in Kherson Oblast targeted 20 settlements and injured one person over the last day, officials said on April 21.

In a post on Telegram, head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, said 12 private houses had been damaged as well as an educational institution, a restaurant and a gas pipeline.

“The gas leak has been blocked, there are no more fires or threats,” he added.

Kherson comes under daily attack from Russian forces, including regular artillery strikes launched from the occupied east bank of the city.

On April 19, an 80-year-old woman was struck and killed while walking in the streets.

Elsewhere, Russian forces struck 13 communities in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast in 54 separate attacks throughout the day, the regional administration reported on April 20.

At least 283 explosions were reported in Sumy Oblast over the past 24 hours.