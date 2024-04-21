Skip to content
Russia attacks 20 settlements in Kherson Oblast, 1 injured

by Chris York and The Kyiv Independent news desk April 21, 2024 10:58 AM 1 min read
A woman rides her bike in the city of Kherson in November 2022, days after the city's liberation from Russian occupation. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Kostyantyn Chernichkin/The Kyiv Independent)
Russian attacks in Kherson Oblast targeted 20 settlements and injured one person over the last day, officials said on April 21.

In a post on Telegram, head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, said 12 private houses had been damaged as well as an educational institution, a restaurant and a gas pipeline.

“The gas leak has been blocked, there are no more fires or threats,” he added.

Kherson comes under daily attack from Russian forces, including regular artillery strikes launched from the occupied east bank of the city.

On April 19, an 80-year-old woman was struck and killed while walking in the streets.

Elsewhere, Russian forces struck 13 communities in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast in 54 separate attacks throughout the day, the regional administration reported on April 20.

At least 283 explosions were reported in Sumy Oblast over the past 24 hours.

Russian attack on Kherson kills 80-year-old woman
In a post on Telegram, the head of the city’s military administration, Roman Mrochko, said the victim was walking the streets when she was hit in an attack launched from the occupied east bank of Kherson.
The Kyiv IndependentChris York
Authors: Chris York, The Kyiv Independent news desk
