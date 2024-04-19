Skip to content
Russian attack on Kherson kills 80-year-old woman

by Chris York April 19, 2024 10:01 PM 1 min read
The Kherson Oblast sign is seen on Nov. 13, 2022, after Russia's retreat from Kherson. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Metin Aktas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
An 80-year-old woman has been killed after Russian forces attacked the suburbs of Kherson on the evening of April 19.

In a post on Telegram, the head of the city's military administration, Roman Mrochko, said the victim was walking the streets when she was hit in an attack launched from the occupied east bank of Kherson.

"Condolences to family and friends," he added.

Earlier on April 19, Ukrainian authorities reported that over the past day, Russia attacked 16 settlements in the oblast, including the city of Kherson.

Russian forces struck five multistory buildings, eight houses, an administrative facility, a healthcare center, and a heating and gas piping network.

Three people were reported injured.

Russian attacks across Ukraine kill 12, injure 35 over past day
Russia targeted a total of nine Ukrainian oblasts – Odesa, Mykolaiv, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Sumy, Kherson, and Donetsk. Casualties were reported in the latter five regions.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova
Editors' Picks

Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.