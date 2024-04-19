Russian attack on Kherson kills 80-year-old woman.

This audio is created with AI assistance

An 80-year-old woman has been killed after Russian forces attacked the suburbs of Kherson on the evening of April 19.

In a post on Telegram, the head of the city's military administration, Roman Mrochko, said the victim was walking the streets when she was hit in an attack launched from the occupied east bank of Kherson.

"Condolences to family and friends," he added.

Earlier on April 19, Ukrainian authorities reported that over the past day, Russia attacked 16 settlements in the oblast, including the city of Kherson.

Russian forces struck five multistory buildings, eight houses, an administrative facility, a healthcare center, and a heating and gas piping network.

Three people were reported injured.