Russia attacks 10 communities in Sumy Oblast.

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

Russian forces attacked border areas and settlements of Sumy Oblast on March 26, firing 36 times and causing at least 181 explosions, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.

The communities of Shalyhyne, Seredyno-Buda, Khotin, Bilopillia, Yunakivka, Velyka Pysarivka, Krasnopillia, Myropillia, Stepanivka, and Putyvl were targeted.

The Russian military struck the communities using artillery fire, aerial bombings, and mortar shelling, while also dropping mines onto four of the communities.

No casualties or injuries were reported.

The town of Velyka Pysarivka experienced the most attacks, with 62 explosions recorded in the area. A total of 33 explosions were also recorded in Myropillia.

Russian attacks on Sumy Oblast have become increasingly destructive in recent weeks. The town of Velyka Pysarivka, located directly on the Russia-Ukraine border, has become a main target of attack for Russia.

Last week, a Russian aerial bomb Velyka Pysarivka killed one and injured one more, while also causing damage to multiple homes, a hospital, and a kindergarten. An attack on March 19 also killed one civilian in the town.

Amid an up-tick in Russian attacks, authorities have been working to increase evacuation efforts in the town Velyka Pysarivka with nearly 300 residents being evacuated in the past week.

According to a spokesperson for Sumy Oblast's 117th Territorial Defense Brigade, approximately 250 resident remain in Velyka Pysarivka. The community had a pre-war population of about 4,000 residents.

The Sumy Oblast has been experiencing daily shelling and attacks from across the Russian border.