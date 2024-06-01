Russia attacks 10 communities in Sumy Oblast.

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces struck 10 communities in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast in 21 separate attacks throughout the day, the regional administration reported on June 1. At least 62 explosions were reported in Sumy Oblast over the past 24 hours.

Throughout the day, Russia assailed the border communities with mortar, artillery, and drone attacks. Overall, the communities of Krasnopillia, Bilopillia, Khotin, Yunakivka, Myropillia, Esman, Svesy, Seredyna-Buda, Velyka Pysarivka and Chupakhiv were targeted.

The community of Khotin saw several mines dropped, while the Chupakhiv communty was targeted with missiles, according to the Sumy Oblast Military Administration. No casualties were reported.

The town of Krasnopillia, with a pre-war population of about 7,700 residents, experienced the bulk of the attacks.

Russian strikes against Sumy Oblast have become increasingly destructive in recent months. A Russian rocket attack on May 29 on the village of Krasnopillia in Sumy Oblast killed two civilians and injured three others.

Amid intensified attacks, Ukrainian authorities ordered evacuations from the region. Sumy Oblast borders Russia's Bryansk, Kursk, and Belgorod oblasts.