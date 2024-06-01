Skip to content
Russia attacks 10 communities in Sumy Oblast

by Olena Goncharova June 2, 2024 1:25 AM 1 min read
An aerial view of the city center of Sumy. Russian struck the city in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast in the early hours of March 6. (RoNeDya / Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces struck 10 communities in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast in 21 separate attacks throughout the day, the regional administration reported on June 1. At least 62 explosions were reported in Sumy Oblast over the past 24 hours.

Throughout the day, Russia assailed the border communities with mortar, artillery, and drone attacks. Overall, the communities of Krasnopillia, Bilopillia, Khotin, Yunakivka, Myropillia, Esman, Svesy, Seredyna-Buda, Velyka Pysarivka and Chupakhiv were targeted.

The community of Khotin saw several mines dropped, while the Chupakhiv communty was targeted with missiles, according to the Sumy Oblast Military Administration. No casualties were reported.

The town of Krasnopillia, with a pre-war population of about 7,700 residents, experienced the bulk of the attacks.

Russian strikes against Sumy Oblast have become increasingly destructive in recent months. A Russian rocket attack on May 29 on the village of Krasnopillia in Sumy Oblast killed two civilians and injured three others.

Amid intensified attacks, Ukrainian authorities ordered evacuations from the region. Sumy Oblast borders Russia's Bryansk, Kursk, and Belgorod oblasts.

Defense Ministry: Ukraine destroys record number of Russian artillery systems in May
Ukrainian forces destroyed 1,160 Russian artillery systems in May, a record month since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Defense Ministry said on June 1.
The Kyiv IndependentAlexander Khrebet

Author: Olena Goncharova
