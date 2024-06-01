Skip to content
News Feed, Artillery, Ukraine, Russia, Defense Ministry, Russian losses
Defense Ministry: Ukraine destroys record number of Russian artillery systems in May

by Alexander Khrebet June 2, 2024 12:01 AM 1 min read
Russian artillery is seen destroyed by Ukrainian troops near Mykolaiv in mid-March 2022. Illustrative purposes only. (Oleksandr Gimanov)
Ukrainian forces destroyed 1,160 Russian artillery systems in May, a record month since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Defense Ministry said on June 1.

According to a graph posted by the ministry on X, the previous highest number of destroyed Russian artillery pieces — 976 — was recorded in March.

“It's another record. 1,160 Russian artillery systems were destroyed in May. It's the biggest number of artillery losses in two years of the war,” the Defense Ministry said, adding that the Ukrainian forces continue to “transform Russian weapons into scrap metal.”

Russia has lost a total of 13,184 artillery systems since the beginning of the all-out war, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on June 1.

Ukraine has also managed to destroy important Russian military hardware in recent months.

Drones operated by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) destroyed a Russian Nebo-SVU long-range radar system in Crimea overnight on May 30, a source in Ukrainian intelligence services told the Kyiv Independent on May 31.

Author: Alexander Khrebet
4:16 PM

Pause in war will benefit Russia, Zelensky says.

If Russia is able to rebuild its forces during a pause in fighting, it will be able to become strong enough to issue ultimatums to Ukraine, such ceding territory, a pledge not to join alliances (such as NATO), or other undesirable conditions, President Volodymyr Zelensky said.
