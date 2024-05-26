Russia attacks 10 communities in Sumy Oblast.

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

Russian forces struck 10 communities in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast in 28 separate attacks throughout the day, the regional administration reported on May 26. At least 127 explosions were reported in Sumy Oblast over the past 24 hours.

The communities of Khotin, Yunakivka, Bilopillia, Krasnopillia, Myropillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Putyvl, Esman, Seredyna-Buda, and Znob-Novhorodske were targeted.

Throughout the day, Russia assailed the border communities with mortar, artillery, rocket launcher, and drone attacks. The community of Putyvl saw at least five mines dropped, according to the Sumy Oblast Military Administration.

No casualties or damages to civilian infrastructure were reported.

The town of Bilopillia, with a pre-war population of about 15,600 residents, experienced the bulk of the attacks, with 33 explosions reported in the area. Bilopillia lies just eight kilometers south of the Ukraine-Russia border.

The region suffers daily shelling by Russia and Ukrainian troops regularly fight off Russian sabotage groups conducting raids across the border. The region borders Russia's Bryansk, Kursk, and Belgorod oblasts.

Sumy Oblast was liberated from Russian occupation in April 2022.

Ukraine has built up its fortifications in Sumy Oblast in recent months and authorities have ordered evacuations from the region.