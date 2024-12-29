Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Andriy Yermak, NATO, NATO-Russia, Russia, hybrid warfare, Sabotage
Edit post

Russia may escalate hybrid warfare near NATO borders, Yermak warns

by Tim Zadorozhnyy December 29, 2024 12:20 PM 2 min read
Andrii Yermak, head of Ukraine's presidential office, during a joint press conference with Jake Sullivan, U.S. National Security Advisor, in Kyiv, Ukraine, on March 20, 2024. (Viktor Kovalchuk/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia may escalate its hybrid warfare tactics beyond sabotage of European infrastructure, potentially resorting to provocations on NATO’s borders, Andriy Yermak, the head of the Presidential Office, warned in a Telegram post on Dec. 29.

Nordic countries have been on high alert due to warnings from European intelligence agencies about potential Russian sabotage of power cables, wind turbines, and gas pipelines.

On Dec. 25, the Estlink 2 power cable connecting Finland and Estonia was severely damaged in an incident investigated as a possible sabotage. Finnish authorities detained the vessel Eagle S, whose anchor reportedly caused the damage, and linked the ship to Russia's shadow fleet used to evade sanctions.

Yermak expressed concern over the risks posed by Russia’s shadow fleet and unconventional threats involving North Korean or Iranian proxies.

"The appearance of North Korean troops dressed in Russian uniforms or Iranian proxies on the borders of NATO countries is quite realistic if Russia is not stopped now. The North Korean military is already fighting in Europe. Who could have thought of this before?" he said.

Yermak said that impunity for such actions could embolden further provocations. "Impunity breeds permissiveness. This is the moment that requires strong decisions and strong actions."

Earlier in 2023, Finland also investigated Russia's role in damaging an underwater gas pipeline, though Russian President Vladimir Putin dismissed the allegations as "complete rubbish."

Russia could inflict ‘substantial’ casualties by unconventional attack against NATO, allied official says
“What really worries me is that one of these attacks, as I say, will break through in a big way,” Deputy Assistant Secretary General James Appathurai told Sky News.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

12:20 PM

Russia may escalate hybrid warfare near NATO borders, Yermak warns.

"The appearance of North Korean troops dressed in Russian uniforms or Iranian proxies on the borders of NATO countries is quite realistic if Russia is not stopped now. The North Korean military is already fighting in Europe. Who could have thought of this before?" Andriy Yermak said.
9:16 PM

Ukraine receives 1st shipment of US LNG.

"Despite Russia's attempts to destroy our energy system during the war, we have won another victory on the energy front," Andriy Yermak, head of the Presidential Office, said on Dec. 28.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.