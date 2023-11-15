Skip to content
Russia admits Ukrainian troops operate on Dnipro River's occupied east bank

by Martin Fornusek and The Kyiv Independent news desk November 15, 2023 9:08 PM 2 min read
The destroyed Antonivsky bridge over the Dnipro River in Kherson Oblast. The bridge was blown up by Russian forces when they retreated from Kherson in November 2022. (Celestino Arce/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia, for the first time, admitted on Nov. 15 that Ukrainian soldiers established positions on the occupied Dnipro River's east-bank side of Kherson Oblast.

Volodymyr Saldo, Russia-installed leader in the occupied part of Kherson Oblast, said on his Telegram channel that small groups of Ukrainian soldiers were spread from a railway bridge in the oblast to Krynky, a village some 35 kilometers east of Kherson and two kilometers southeast of the Dnipro River.

He claimed that Ukrainian troops present in Krynky are under heavy Russian fire and are allegedly taking heavy losses.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify Saldo's claims regarding the status of the engagements.

Nataliia Humeniuk, the spokesperson of Ukraine's Southern Operational Command, said that Russian forces are "actively defending" near the Dnipro River.

"The pushback from our side is taking place on a line from three to eight kilometers along the entire bank from the water's edge," she said on television.

Ukraine has been conducting cross-river raids into the occupied east bank since February, with more intensified attacks reported in August.

The U.K. Defense Ministry said in July that Ukrainian forces are maintaining a beachhead near the Antonivsky Bridge.

Over the past weeks, Russian military bloggers reported that the Ukrainian military established footholds on the occupied bank, and geolocated footage from Oct. 19 confirmed Ukrainian presence in Krynky.

Experts told the Kyiv Independent that if Ukraine can put together an armored strike force on the eastern bank, it could be devastating for Russian troops, but it's unclear how they can manage with Russia's advantage in the air. Amphibious attacks are also notoriously difficult.

Authors: Martin Fornusek, The Kyiv Independent news desk
11:55 AM

Zelensky arrives in Norway for unannounced visit.

The visit comes after several days of international travel for Zelensky, which has seen him visit Argentina to attend the inauguration of newly elected President Javier Milei and to Washington, where he met with President Joe Biden and top Congressional leaders.
10:13 AM

Media: Polish border crossing unblocked, transit resumes.

With the blockage cleared, trucks may resume transit through the border "without any difficulties," Polish police said. Local Polish authorities added that there is still a long line, and it may take as long as 32 hours to cross the border.
8:18 AM

Update: 53 injured in Russian attack on Kyiv.

A Russian missile attack against Kyiv during the early hours of Dec. 13 injured 53 people, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said via his official Telegram channel. At least 20 people were taken to the hospital, including two children.
5:32 AM

Russian missile strike on Kyiv injures 45.

Russian missile attack during the early hours of Dec. 13 injured at least 45 individuals in the Dniprovskyi district of the city, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said via his official Telegram channel. Eighteen people were taken to the hospital, including two children.
