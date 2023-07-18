UK Defense Ministry: Ukraine maintains left-bank beachhead at Antonivsky Bridge

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian forces maintain a small beachhead on the Dnipro River's left bank near the destroyed Antonivsky Bridge in Kherson Oblast, the U.K. Defense Ministry said on July 18.

As a result, Russian commanders are likely worried about the vulnerability of their southwestern flank, the ministry commented.

According to the U.K. intelligence report, Ukraine advanced in at least two directions in the south, but it is unlikely that its troops broke through Russia's main defensive line. The British Defense Ministry also believes that Russia has implemented a shell-rationing regime for its artillery to preserve its indirect fire capability.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported advances on July 18 in the Mala Tokmachka-Novopokrovka and Velyka Novosilka-Urozhaine directions on the southern front line.

The Antonivsky bridge, a key connection between the right-bank and the left-bank parts of Kherson Oblast, was seriously damaged by Ukrainian fire in 2022. During Ukraine's counteroffensive last fall, Russian forces reportedly collapsed the bridge as they retreated.

Kyiv reported heavy battles near the destroyed bridge on July 2 as Ukrainian troops moved to deploy troops on the Russia-occupied left bank in Kherson Oblast.