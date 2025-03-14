The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, Ceasefire, Marco Rubio, Donald Trump, Trump & Ukraine
US 'cautiously optimistic' on ceasefire progress after Putin meeting

by Olena Goncharova March 15, 2025 1:29 AM 2 min read
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio during a Senate Foreign Relations Committee confirmation hearing in Washington, DC, US, on Jan. 15, 2025. (Kent Nishimura/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
The Trump administration sees "cautious optimism" in ongoing ceasefire negotiations following a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff.

The envoy is expected to return this weekend, after which President Donald Trump will assess Russia’s position and determine the next steps, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on March 14.

"There is reason to be cautiously optimistic, but by the same token, we continue to recognize this is a difficult and complex situation," Rubio added. "It will not be easy. It will not be simple. But we certainly feel like we’re at least some steps closer to ending this war and bringing peace."

Kyiv has agreed to a temporary ceasefire proposed by Washington during the March 11 talks in Jeddah, contingent on Russia’s adherence. The negotiations in Saudi Arabia also led to the U.S. resuming key military and intelligence support for Ukraine.

"Ukraine is not an obstacle to peace; it is a partner in restoring it," said Deputy Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, who participated in the talks. He emphasized that Ukraine's acceptance of the proposed truce demonstrates "who is really interested in peace."

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on March 13 that Moscow is prepared to accept the ceasefire but demanded that Ukraine halt mobilization, military training, and foreign military aid deliveries during the truce.

Trump called Putin's remarks "very promising" but "not complete," adding that he is open to meeting with the Russian leader.

Rubio emphasized that U.S. foreign policy is based on actions rather than trust. When asked whether he believes Putin’s commitments, Rubio dismissed the question. "It’s not about trusting, it’s about actions," he said. "You either do things or you don’t. That’s what foreign policy is driven by, and that’s how our decisions should be made."

While the White House sees progress, officials acknowledge the challenges of securing a ceasefire that meets U.S. and Ukrainian conditions. The administration expects further internal discussions this weekend after Witkoff briefs Trump on his talks in Moscow.

“It’s been a good week on that front, but there’s a lot of work that remains to be done," Rubio said. "We’ll know more once Special Envoy Witkoff returns and we have a chance to all convene and talk about it."

Author: Olena Goncharova

