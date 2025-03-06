The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

Rubio labels Russia's all-out war against Ukraine 'proxy war' between Washington, Moscow

by Kateryna Denisova March 6, 2025 9:23 AM 2 min read
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio during a Senate Foreign Relations Committee confirmation hearing in Washington, DC, US, on Jan. 15, 2025. (Kent Nishimura/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine is a "proxy war" between Moscow and Washington, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in an interview with Fox News on March 5.

Rubio's remarks underscore how the Trump administration steadily adopts Kremlin narratives. Previously, Russian President Vladimir Putin falsely claimed the West is fighting Russia "with the hands of Ukrainians."

After Russia failed to take over Ukraine within days and suffered several defeats in 2022, the Kremlin began to push the false claim that Russia was at war with NATO.

Western partners have been providing Kyiv with weapons since the beginning of the all-out war but have never sent troops to Ukraine, fearing escalation. The U.S. has now frozen all military assistance to Ukraine as the rift between Kyiv and Washington widens.

According to Rubio, U.S. President Donald Trump sees the all-out war against Ukraine as "a protracted, stalemated conflict."

"And frankly, it’s a proxy war between nuclear powers — the United States, helping Ukraine, and Russia – and it needs to come to an end," Rubio said.

The secretary of state said that continuing to give Ukraine weapons "as much as they need for as long as it takes"  is "not a strategy."

Speaking about the clash between President Volodymyr Zelensky and Trump in the Oval Office last week, Rubio said that Washington wants to engage both Russia and Ukraine in resolving the war and "we asked the Ukrainians not to sabotage it." He blamed Ukraine's president, who answered to U.S. Vice President JD Vance's comments, for "undermining" Trump's plan.

"(To find a way to end the conflict) is going to require concessions from both sides, but we have to get them both to the table.  The Ukrainians have to be there, obviously.  It’s their country.  The Russians have to be at that table," Rubio said.

Trump lifting US sanctions on Russia — a ‘huge win’ for Putin, ‘chaos’ for global economy
U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration is reportedly ready to lift sanctions on Russia imposed after the start of the full-scale invasion, in a reversal of U.S. policy toward Moscow during its war against Ukraine. The White House is preparing a plan to potentially give Russia sanctions relief
The Kyiv IndependentDominic Culverwell
Author: Kateryna Denisova

Lithuania exits Convention on Cluster Munitions.

The Lithuanian parliament voted to exit the treaty last July, leading to Vilnius submitting documents for withdrawal in the autumn of that year. The six-month deadline for leaving the convention expired on March 6.
