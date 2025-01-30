Georgescu has 'masters in Moscow' — Kyiv slams Romanian politician over comments on Ukraine's partition

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry on Jan. 30 condemned Romania's far-right presidential candidate Calin Georgescu's statement that Ukraine is a "fictional state" whose partition is "inevitable," labeling his statements as Russian propaganda.

"His attempts to position himself as an 'independent' politician look absurd — the rhetoric he voiced is identical to Russian propaganda, indicating complete dependence on his masters in Moscow," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Heorhii Tykhyi said.

Georgescu's comments, made in a Jan. 29 interview, were dismissed by Ukraine as revisionist and contrary to international norms, the U.N. Charter, and democratic values.

Tykhyi noted that Ukraine remains confident in Romania's support for a "comprehensive, just, and sustainable peace" in Ukraine. "We remind you that such a development is not part of the plans of the Kremlin and its puppets," he said.

Pro-Russian ultranationalist Georgescu succeeded unexpectedly in Romania's first round of presidential elections in November 2024. The constitutional court later annulled the results over alleged Russian interference and a hybrid campaign on TikTok that reportedly boosted Georgescu's candidacy.

Georgescu remains the frontrunner for the rescheduled May election, polling 38%. He has openly opposed military aid to Ukraine and the transit of Ukrainian grain through Romania.

During his interview, Georgescu also claimed that U.S. President Donald Trump would strike a quick deal with Russian President Vladimir Putin, which he suggested would relieve Romania of its commitments to support Ukraine.

Romania's current leadership has been a staunch ally of Ukraine, providing military aid, including a Patriot air defense system, hosting F-16 pilot training, and facilitating the transit of Ukrainian agricultural products.