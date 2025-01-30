Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Romania, War, Ukraine, Foreign Ministry, Far-right, Ukraine-Romania border
Edit post

Georgescu has 'masters in Moscow' — Kyiv slams Romanian politician over comments on Ukraine's partition

by Tim Zadorozhnyy January 30, 2025 2:56 PM 2 min read
Romanian presidential candidate Călin Georgescu gives a statement to the media near Bucharest, Romania, on Nov. 26, 2024. (Andrei Pungovschi/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry on Jan. 30 condemned Romania's far-right presidential candidate Calin Georgescu's statement that Ukraine is a "fictional state" whose partition is "inevitable," labeling his statements as Russian propaganda.

"His attempts to position himself as an 'independent' politician look absurd — the rhetoric he voiced is identical to Russian propaganda, indicating complete dependence on his masters in Moscow," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Heorhii Tykhyi said.

Georgescu's comments, made in a Jan. 29 interview, were dismissed by Ukraine as revisionist and contrary to international norms, the U.N. Charter, and democratic values.

Tykhyi noted that Ukraine remains confident in Romania's support for a "comprehensive, just, and sustainable peace" in Ukraine. "We remind you that such a development is not part of the plans of the Kremlin and its puppets," he said.

Pro-Russian ultranationalist Georgescu succeeded unexpectedly in Romania's first round of presidential elections in November 2024. The constitutional court later annulled the results over alleged Russian interference and a hybrid campaign on TikTok that reportedly boosted Georgescu's candidacy.

Georgescu remains the frontrunner for the rescheduled May election, polling 38%. He has openly opposed military aid to Ukraine and the transit of Ukrainian grain through Romania.

During his interview, Georgescu also claimed that U.S. President Donald Trump would strike a quick deal with Russian President Vladimir Putin, which he suggested would relieve Romania of its commitments to support Ukraine.

Romania's current leadership has been a staunch ally of Ukraine, providing military aid, including a Patriot air defense system, hosting F-16 pilot training, and facilitating the transit of Ukrainian agricultural products.

Romania’s presidential candidate Georgescu calls Ukraine ‘fictional state,’ suggests annexing territory
“On 100% it will happen,” Calin Georgescu said in the interview with journalist Ion Cristoiu about redrawing Ukraine’s borders as a result of the Russia-Ukraine war, suggesting Romania could claim some of Ukraine’s regions.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

8:26 PM
Video

Polish envoy on moving past painful history with Ukraine.

The Kyiv Independent's Martin Fornusek sat down with Poland's charge d'affairs in Kyiv, Piotr Lukasiewicz, to discuss why Poland stands out among Ukraine's allies and how to approach the most painful chapters of the shared Polish-Ukrainian history.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.