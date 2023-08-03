Romania investigating reports of Russian drone debris falling on its territory

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Romanian Defense Ministry said on Aug. 3 it had launched an investigation into reports of a Russian drone crushing on Romania's territory during an attack on Odesa Oblast.

The Romanian Air Force reportedly inspected the site in the Ceatalchioi commune near the Romanian-Ukrainian border but hasn't found any "concrete elements" to prove the allegations so far.

Mayor Tudor Cernega earlier told the Digi 24 news outlet that Russian drones crossed into the commune's territory during the Aug. 2 attack on the Ukrainian town of Izmail. Cernega cited locals saying the drones passed over people's homes, and one of them fell in a forest.

The Romanian Defense Ministry added that it had stepped up security measures, constantly monitoring the situation and cooperating with NATO to strengthen the defense on the entire eastern flank.

Overnight on Aug. 2, Russian troops targeted Ukraine's port of Izmail across the Danube River from Romania, causing significant damage to grain warehouses and other infrastructure.

On July 24, Russia launched drone strikes against Izmail and another Danube River port of Reni, located in Odesa Oblast. The ports are only 200 meters from the Romanian border.

According to Romania's Defense Ministry, no direct military threat was posed to Romania by Russia's July 24 attack, and no drones violated the country's air space then.

The drone strikes followed days of attacks against Odesa's port and grain infrastructure. Russia's military aggression coincides with its withdrawal from the Black Sea Grain Initiative, posing grave risks to the valuable grain corridor.