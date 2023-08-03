Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
News Feed
Romania investigating reports of Russian drone debris falling on its territory

by Dinara Khalilova and The Kyiv Independent news desk August 3, 2023 9:09 PM 2 min read
The Romanian Defense Ministry said on Aug. 3 it had launched an investigation into reports of a Russian drone crushing on Romania's territory during an attack on Odesa Oblast.

The Romanian Air Force reportedly inspected the site in the Ceatalchioi commune near the Romanian-Ukrainian border but hasn't found any "concrete elements" to prove the allegations so far.

Mayor Tudor Cernega earlier told the Digi 24 news outlet that Russian drones crossed into the commune's territory during the Aug. 2 attack on the Ukrainian town of Izmail. Cernega cited locals saying the drones passed over people's homes, and one of them fell in a forest.

The Romanian Defense Ministry added that it had stepped up security measures, constantly monitoring the situation and cooperating with NATO to strengthen the defense on the entire eastern flank.

Overnight on Aug. 2, Russian troops targeted Ukraine's port of Izmail across the Danube River from Romania, causing significant damage to grain warehouses and other infrastructure.

Ukraine war latest: Kyiv, southern Ukraine ports hit by Russian strikes overnight
Key developments on Aug. 2: * Russian forces launch drone strikes against Kyiv, Odesa oblasts * General Staff: Russia attempts counterattacks near Klishchiivka, Staromaiorske * Politico: Pentagon expects Ukraine’s counteroffensive to continue through fall * UK Defense Ministry: Russia likely bu…
The Kyiv IndependentAlexander Query

On July 24, Russia launched drone strikes against Izmail and another Danube River port of Reni, located in Odesa Oblast. The ports are only 200 meters from the Romanian border.

According to Romania's Defense Ministry, no direct military threat was posed to Romania by Russia's July 24 attack, and no drones violated the country's air space then.

The drone strikes followed days of attacks against Odesa's port and grain infrastructure. Russia's military aggression coincides with its withdrawal from the Black Sea Grain Initiative, posing grave risks to the valuable grain corridor.

Timothy Ash: Solutions need to be found for grain exports
On July 17, 2023, Russia pulled out of the Black Sea Grain Initiative. The initiative was originally brokered in August 2022 by Turkey between Russia and Ukraine. It had been successful in facilitating the export of 32.5 million tonnes of grain out of Ukrainian ports, leaving in over 1,
The Kyiv IndependentTimothy Ash
Authors: Dinara Khalilova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
