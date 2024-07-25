Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Romania, Drone attacks, Russia, NATO
Edit post

Romania confirms Russian drone debris landed on its territory

by Nate Ostiller and The Kyiv Independent news desk July 25, 2024 1:56 PM 2 min read
Romanian Army soldiers build a bomb shelter in the village of Plauru, Romania, on Sept. 12, 2023. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Mihai Barbu/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Romania's Defense Ministry confirmed on July 25 that it had found Russian drone fragments near the town of Plauru, across the Danube River from the Ukrainian city of Izmail.

The day before, the Romanian Air Force announced that it had scrambled its F-16 fighter jets in response to a Russian drone attack on Izmail district in Odesa Oblast.

It was not the first time that wreckage of drones, likely from Russia, has been found on Romanian territory, which is a NATO country. Russia has repeatedly targeted Ukrainian port infrastructure on the Danube River that separates Ukraine and Romania.

"More heinous attacks have been perpetrated by Russia against Ukrainian civilian infrastructure. Debris has been found on Romanian territory," Romanian Foreign Minister Luminita Odobescu wrote on X.

The Defense Ministry confirmed that fragments of a Russian Geran 1/2-type drone had been found and said that an investigation into the possible locations of other debris would continue.

In a statement posted on its official website, the Defense Ministry said that it "sends a firm message of condemnation of these attacks carried out by Russia against some objectives and elements of Ukrainian civil infrastructure, which are unjustified and in serious contradiction with the norms of international law."

Romanian President Klaus Iohannis said in September 2023 that while Russian drones are not intentionally targeting Romania, the situation is still "unacceptable."

Romania has taken measures to protect its citizens who live close to the Ukrainian border, including the construction of air raid shelters and the deployment of drone defense systems.

Ukraine signs security agreement with Romania
“A key feature of this agreement (are) specific points of cooperation to strengthen security in the Black Sea region,” the Presidential Office said.
The Kyiv IndependentNate Ostiller
Sign up for our newsletter
WTF is wrong with Russia?
Authors: Nate Ostiller, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.