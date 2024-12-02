This month, 1,000 people chose to support the Kyiv Independent. Can we count on you, too?
Become a member
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Romania, Elections, Far-right, Eastern Europe, Politics
Edit post

Romania's ruling social democrats on course for most votes, far-right comes in second, preliminary results show

by Boldizsar Gyori December 2, 2024 9:50 AM 2 min read
Romania's Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu, leader of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Party, casts his ballot in the parliamentary election at a polling station in Buzau City on Dec. 1, 2024. (Daniel Mihailescu/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Romania’s ruling Social Democratic Party (PSD) received 22.5% of the votes during the Dec. 1 parliamentary elections, according to results from more than 99% polling stations published on Dec. 2.

The far-right Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) came in second at 18.2%, followed by the co-ruling National Liberal Party (PNL) with 14.36% and the center-right Save Romania Union (USR) with 12.17%, results show.

Romania’s far-right AUR, campaigning with nationalist slogans, has doubled its results compared to the 2020 elections, reflecting general dissatisfaction with mainstream parties.

Their leader, George Simion, was banned from entering Ukraine in 2000 for "systematic anti-Ukrainian activities,” Ukraine’s security services said.

Two other nationalist parties — SOS Romania of pro-Russian MEP Diana Sosoaca and the Party of Young People (POT) — won 7.66% and 6.31% of the vote, respectively. The UDMR party, which represents Romania's Hungarian minority, also entered the parliament with 6.43% of the vote.

The governing PSD-PNL coalition has followed a pro-NATO, pro-Ukraine course under incumbent Social Democratic Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu and outgoing President Klaus Iohannis. In October, Romania delivered a Patriot missile defense system to Ukraine.

Romania holds parliamentary and presidential elections in November and December 2024.

Earlier, in the first round of presidential elections, incumbent governing parties PSD and the liberal PNL failed to enter their candidates for the second round, which will be held on Dec. 8.

Instead, a largely unknown hard-right candidate and critic of NATO and Ukraine, Calin Georgescu, took the lead. He is expected to face USR's pro-EU candidate Elena Lasconi.

The outcome of the presidential election remains in doubt as the Constitutional Court decides later on Dec. 2 whether the first round's result should be annulled amid allegations of fraud and foreign interference.

Opinion: Georgescu’s rise exposes the fragility of Romania’s pro-European consensus
The meteoric rise of hardcore nationalist Călin Georgescu in Romania’s first-round presidential election over the weekend is nothing short of remarkable. Georgescu surged from just a few percentage points in polls weeks before the vote to claim over 23% of the electorate, defeating candidates from t…
The Kyiv IndependentTimothy Ash
Author: Boldizsar Gyori
Let’s see how far we can go?
We’ve been amazed by your support. We’ve reached our initial goal of finding 1,000 new paying members. We still have till the end of our birthday campaign — with more support, we can do even more good journalism. Over 13,000 people are standing behind us. Can we count on you, too?
Show us support this birthday month
Become a member
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.