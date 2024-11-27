Skip to content
Main Sections
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right

Opinion: Georgescu’s rise exposes the fragility of Romania’s pro-European consensus

Georgescu’s unexpected surge highlights the growing divide in Romania between nationalist populism and its European future

November 27, 2024 4:11 PM 5 min read
Romanian presidential candidate Călin Georgescu gives a statement to the media near Bucharest, Romania, on Nov. 26, 2024. (Andrei Pungovschi/Getty Images)
Opinion, Romania, European Union, Elections, Eastern Europe, Europe

Georgescu’s unexpected surge highlights the growing divide in Romania between nationalist populism and its European future

November 27, 2024 4:11 PM 5 min read
Timothy Ash
Timothy Ash
Associate Fellow at Chatham House
This audio is created with AI assistance

The meteoric rise of hardcore nationalist Călin Georgescu in Romania’s first-round presidential election over the weekend is nothing short of remarkable. Georgescu surged from just a few percentage points in polls weeks before the vote to claim over 23% of the electorate, defeating candidates from the country’s two most established parties.

Romanian Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) and former Liberal (PNL) Prime Minister Nicolae Ciucă of the National Liberal Party (PNL) finished third and fifth, respectively. Since the fall of Communism in 1989, PSD and PNL candidates have typically dominated second-round runoffs. Georgescu will now face the pro-European Union reform candidate from the USR party, Elena Lasconi, in the Dec. 1 runoff.

Georgescu’s victory is being framed as another win for a politician sympathetic to Russian President Vladimir Putin, following the likes of Viktor Orbán in Hungary, Robert Fico in Slovakia, and the Georgian Dream party in Georgia. Georgescu has openly expressed admiration for Putin, shared panels with Russian nationalist thinker Alexander Dugin, and criticized Western and NATO policies toward Ukraine and the region. While there are elements of pro-Russian, anti-Western rhetoric in his campaign — tapping into widespread war fatigue in Romania and across Europe — there are broader implications to consider.

Georgescu’s victory is being framed as another win for a politician sympathetic to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Kuleba: Joe Rogan, let’s talk and set the record straight on Ukraine
Joe Rogan lashed out at Ukraine on his latest podcast, expressing strong criticism of the United States for lifting restrictions on Ukraine’s use of U.S.-supplied weapons to target Russian territory and launching an expletive-laden rant accusing President Volodymyr Zelensky of pushing to “start Worl…
The Kyiv IndependentDmytro Kuleba

Georgescu’s campaign underscores the power of social media in modern elections and the potential risks to democratic integrity. His last-minute, highly effective outreach on TikTok and other platforms connected with a broader, particularly younger, audience. While this can be celebrated for expanding political engagement, concerns remain over campaign financing and the truthfulness of such efforts. Allegations of Russian funding and bot activity — similar to issues raised during Moldova’s recent presidential election — have raised questions about foreign interference and electoral fairness.

Populism thrives in the current global political climate, fueled by concerns over immigration and the lingering effects of the cost-of-living crisis post-COVID. Georgescu’s campaign, like MAGA in the U.S., resonates with disenchanted voters who feel ignored by establishment parties. His messaging combines nationalism with a dose of xenophobia, appealing to socially conservative and economically strained constituencies.

Georgescu's campaign resonates with disenchanted voters who feel ignored by establishment parties.

Georgescu’s rise reflects a broader trend of incumbent parties losing ground globally, from U.S. President Joe Biden and the Democrats in the U.S. to the African National Congress (ANC) in South Africa, and Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s Justice and Development Party (AKP) in Turkey to Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in India. In Romania, the PSD and PNL are facing unprecedented challenges, mirroring the struggles of governing parties in other democracies.

People pass by electoral posters with candidates for the presidential and parliamentary elections in Bucharest, Romania on Nov. 22, 2024. (Daniel Mihailescu / AFP via Getty Images)
A woman leaves the polling booth prior to vote for the presidential elections at a polling station in Bucharest, Romania on Nov. 24, 2024. (Daniel Mihailescu / AFP via Getty Images)
A demonstrator holds a satirical image of Da Vinci's "Madonna and Child" painting depicting Russia's President (Top) breastfeeding Romania's presidential candidate, Catalin Georgescu during a protest against Catalin Georgescu, winner in the first round of Romania's presidential elections in Bucharest, Romania on Nov. 25, 2024. (Daniel Mihailescu / AFP via Getty Images)

Liberal politicians in Western democracies may be overestimating public support for progressive reforms. In socially conservative countries like Romania, campaigns emphasizing “traditional values” often gain traction by opposing liberal policies, particularly those related to LGBTQ+ rights. Putin and similar figures exploit this divide, presenting themselves as defenders of tradition while masking autocratic and kleptocratic practices. In Romania, many rural voters perceive the EU as both a source of funding and a purveyor of socially liberal policies that conflict with their values.

Despite Georgescu’s first-round success, all is not lost for pro-EU forces in Romania.

First, Georgescu secured only 23% of the vote in the first round. Even if votes from nationalist candidate George Simion are added, his total would still fall short of the 50%-plus-one needed in the runoff. Meanwhile, pro-EU candidates collectively received 58% of the first-round vote. Most parties have endorsed Lasconi, and the PSD leadership is likely to follow, aiming to maintain access to substantial EU structural funds.

Opinion: Nuclear escalation fears can’t override Ukraine’s right to defend itself
Following Donald Trump’s victory in the 2024 U.S. presidential election, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a Democratic congresswoman from New York, publicly appealed to those who had voted for both her and Trump. She wanted to know what motivated such an apparently inconsistent choice, and the predominant…
The Kyiv IndependentSlavoj Žižek

Second, Romania is the largest net recipient of EU funding, with over 83 billion euros ($87.4 billion) allocated under the 2021–2027 budget cycle. These funds account for 3-4% of Romania’s GDP annually, covering significant budget deficits. A Georgescu presidency could jeopardize these flows, as seen with Orbán in Hungary. Romanian voters may hesitate to risk economic stability by supporting him.

Third, Romania’s history — its alliance with Nazi Germany during World War II, followed by decades under Soviet control — has left deep scars. While Georgescu appeals to a conservative base, most Romanians remain wary of Russia. Moldova’s recent pro-EU victory in a similar election suggests a comparable outcome is possible in Romania.

And finally, Romania’s parliamentary-presidential system restricts the president’s authority. Without a strong party base, Georgescu is unlikely to dominate parliamentary elections, which will likely result in a fragmented legislature. A pro-EU coalition remains the most viable path to a stable majority, ensuring Romania’s Western orientation endures even if Georgescu wins the presidency.

Submit an Opinion

Introducing official
merch from the Kyiv Independent

Timothy Ash
Timothy Ash
Associate Fellow at Chatham House
Timothy Ash is an associate fellow at the Chatham House's Russia and Eurasia Programme. Ash is also a senior emerging market (EM) sovereign strategist at BlueBay Asset Management. Read more
Three years of reporting, funded by our readers.
Millions read the Kyiv Independent, but only one in 10,000 readers makes a financial contribution. Thanks to our community we've been able to keep our reporting free and accessible to everyone. For our third birthday, we're looking for 1,000 new members to help fund our mission and to help us prepare for what 2025 might bring.
Three years. Millions of readers. All thanks to 12,000 supporters.
It’s thanks to readers like you that we can celebrate another birthday this November. We’re looking for another 1,000 members to help fund our mission, keep our journalism accessible for all, and prepare for whatever 2025 might bring. Consider gifting a membership today or help us spread the word.
Help us get 1,000 new members!
Become a member Gift membership
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.