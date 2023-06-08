Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
NGO: Chechen security forces blackmailing men who refuse to fight in Ukraine

by Haley Zehrung June 9, 2023 1:36 AM 2 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia is forcibly conscripting men in Chechnya to fight in Ukraine, imprisoning those who refuse and threatening their families, the "Severny Kavkaz SOS” (North Caucasus SOS) crisis group reported.

According to the testimony of several individuals who have been jailed or threatened, Chechen security forces are detaining and blackmailing residents and their families by demanding payment if they refuse to fight in Ukraine.

"It is very effective what they came up with. People were simply given a choice: either a huge sentence, or go to Ukraine. And if a big family, then what? If you don’t go, then we’ll substitute your younger or older brother and then send him. They made so many people go there. They intimidate the population," one testimony read.

Chechen authorities launched an aggressive propaganda campaign in support of Russia's invasion of Ukraine last year that encouraged men and women to join the Russian military and sought to shame those who did not support the war.

The campaign was largely carried out by Ramzan Kadyrov, the Kremlin-backed leader of the Chechen Republic who has been responsible for a multitude of human rights abuses in the region. Kadyrov proposed sending upwards of 300,000 Chechen residents to fight for Russia back in October 2022.

On top of the forced conscription, Chechen authorities are also offering incentives for men and women to become law enforcement officers, which has faced a serious shortage since last year.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has been an opportunity for Kadyrov to gain favor with Vladimir Putin and to attempt to expand his political ambitions outside of Chechnya.

Author: Haley Zehrung
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
