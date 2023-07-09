Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Edit post

Reznikov: Ukraine is de facto member of NATO

by Haley Zehrung July 9, 2023 3:23 AM 2 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine will be able to become a member of NATO because of its success in countering Russia, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said on national television on July 8.

"If Russia is the main threat to NATO, I have a simple question for my fellow defense ministers. If only one country in the world has modern, effective, successful experience with countering the Russian army, what other arguments do you need to invite Ukraine to the Alliance?" Reznikov asked.

"I am convinced - Ukraine is a de facto NATO country and will become a de jure NATO country," the minister concluded.

Reznikov has been an outspoken supporter of Ukraine's entry into NATO, saying on June 28 that Ukraine already fulfills all the key conditions for NATO membership.

The next NATO summit will take place in Vilnius on July 11-12, where the topic of the Russia-Ukraine war is expected to occupy a high place on the agenda. Despite this, the alliance has not made any promises to Ukraine about extending a membership offer, and has instead expressed an intention to bring Ukraine "closer" to the alliance.

Ukrainian officials, including Zelensky, have repeatedly asked NATO for a "clear signal," of the alliance's support for a future membership at the upcoming summit.

Ukraine applied for NATO membership in September 2022, half a year into Russia's full-scale invasion of the country.

According to the Washington Post, there is so far no consensus on Ukraine's NATO membership. Some Eastern and Central European allies voiced support for a clear membership path, while others remain hesitant.

Zelensky recently said that he knows there is no chance of Ukraine joining NATO before the war finishes, but still insists on a strong message of support for Ukraine at the summit.

Author: Haley Zehrung
