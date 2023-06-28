Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Reznikov: Ukraine fulfills 3 key conditions for NATO membership

by Martin Fornusek June 28, 2023 7:09 PM 2 min read
Ukraine's Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov (left) and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg (right) on the first day of the NATO Defence Ministers' Meeting on June 15, 2023 in Brussels, Belgium. (Photo credit: Omar Havana/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine has achieved three key prerequisites for joining NATO, Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov told The Guardian on June 28.

Reznikov listed these conditions as interoperability with NATO forces, a transparent procurement system, and civilian control of the military.

The minister said that Ukraine must be offered to join the Alliance after the war, describing the membership as "non-negotiable."

The Ukrainian government nevertheless recognizes the invitation cannot come as long as the war continues, Reznikov added.

"We would want a... signal at the NATO summit that Ukraine will get security guarantees – not instead of NATO, but for the time until we are in the alliance."

NATO leaders are set to convene in Vilnius between July 11-12, with the Russo-Ukrainian War high on the agenda.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said that he will not attend the summit unless Ukraine receives a membership invitation or "some kind of signal."

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg however revealed that the invitation will not be discussed during the summit. The debate will rather focus on deepening military and political cooperation between Kyiv and the Alliance, the NATO chief said.

Ukraine applied for NATO membership in September 2022, half a year into the full-scale Russian invasion.

According to the Washington Post, there is so far no consensus on Ukraine's NATO membership. Some Eastern and Central European allies voiced support for a clear membership path, while others remain hesitant.

France and Germany favor "stronger, concrete, very clear security guarantees" over discussions on Ukraine's accession. Paris even indicated it is ready to provide such guarantees itself, comparing it to an "Israeli-style" security agreement.

Author: Martin Fornusek
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

