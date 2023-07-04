Zelensky urges Biden to support Ukraine's NATO membership

This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky called on U.S. President Joe Biden to invite Ukraine to join NATO immediately, Zelensky told CNN in an interview on July 3.

Zelensky said that Biden was “the decision maker” about whether Ukraine would be in NATO, and that his support was crucial to Ukraine joining the alliance.

He also said that support from Biden would act as a huge motivator for Ukrainian soldiers.

Zelensky also told CNN, however, that he knew Ukraine would “never be in NATO before war finishes,” but still thinks that U.S. support of Ukraine's NATO membership is an important signal.

The president has been urging NATO allies to support Ukraine's bid to join the security alliance, even though he acknowledges Ukraine's membership is unlikely until after the war ends.

On June 3, Zelensky said that there was "no point" in attending an upcoming NATO summit if Ukraine was not given a strong signal of support.