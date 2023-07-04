Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Zelensky urges Biden to support Ukraine's NATO membership

by Haley Zehrung July 4, 2023 7:04 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky called on U.S. President Joe Biden to invite Ukraine to join NATO immediately, Zelensky told CNN in an interview on July 3.

Zelensky said that Biden was “the decision maker” about whether Ukraine would be in NATO, and that his support was crucial to Ukraine joining the alliance.

He also said that support from Biden would act as a huge motivator for Ukrainian soldiers.

Zelensky also told CNN, however, that he knew Ukraine would “never be in NATO before war finishes,” but still thinks that U.S. support of Ukraine's NATO membership is an important signal.

The president has been urging NATO allies to support Ukraine's bid to join the security alliance, even though he acknowledges Ukraine's membership is unlikely until after the war ends.

On June 3, Zelensky said that there was "no point" in attending an upcoming NATO summit if Ukraine was not given a strong signal of support.

Ukrainian authorities start training to prepare for possible Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant
Large-scale special exercises have begun in Ukraine to prepare for a potential Russian attack at the occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, the state nuclear energy agency Energoatom reported on June 29.
The Kyiv IndependentDinara Khalilova
Author: Haley Zehrung
