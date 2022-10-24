Reznikov discusses defense cooperation with Israel

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov held a telephone call with Israeli counterpart, Benny Gantz, on Oct. 24. The two discussed the security situation in Ukraine, the development of security cooperation between the two countries, and the provision of humanitarian and medical aid to Ukraine.

Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion, Ukraine has repeatedly made requests to Israel for military aid, requests that have so far been rejected. However, with Iran increasingly seen as having joined the war on Russia's side, the choice of Israel to withhold military aid has come more and more under question.

President Volodymyr Zelensky made an appeal for more support from Israel during an online speech at the Haaretz Democracy Conference, at which he was presented the 2022 Democracy Award.

"Isn't it time for your state to choose who you are with as well?" said Zelensky on Oct. 24 to the participants of the conference. "Is (Israel) with the democratic world, which is fighting side by side against the existential threat to its existence? Or with those who turn a blind eye to Russian terror even when the cost of continued terror is the complete destruction of global security?"

Zelensky made a particular appeal to Israel for air defense equipment, which Ukraine has sought from all partners after Russia began attacking Ukrainian cities with increased intensity in October.

