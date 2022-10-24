Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
Zelensky: It's time for Israel to choose side, back Ukraine

October 24, 2022 7:02 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
President Volodymyr Zelensky made the appeal for more support from Israel during an online speech at the Haaretz Democracy Conference, at which he was presented the 2022 Democracy Award.

"Isn't it time for your state to choose who you are with as well?" said Zelensky to the participants of the conference. "Is (Israel) with the democratic world, which is fighting side by side against the existential threat to its existence? Or with those who turn a blind eye to Russian terror even when the cost of continued terror is the complete destruction of global security?"

Zelensky made a particular appeal to Israel for air defense equipment, which Ukraine has sought from all partners after Russia began attacking Ukrainian cities with increased intensity in October.

"We still do not have modern and effective air defense and missile defense systems that could secure our skies," he said. "That is why Russia hopes to use terror in the air to compensate for losses on the ground."

