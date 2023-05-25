Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Reuters: US to announce additional $300 million in military aid to Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news desk May 26, 2023 12:11 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

The United States plans to announce up to $300 million worth of military aid for Ukraine, Reuters reported on May 25, citing two unnamed official sources.

The new package should be announced on May 26 and will contain mainly ammunition, including Guided Multiple Launch Rockets (GMLRS) for HIMARS launchers.

According to the sources, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, the package will be funded through the Presidential Drawdown Authority, which allows the president to transfer U.S. stocks without approval by Congress in emergency situations.

The U.S. earlier announced a separate military package of $375 million in military aid for Kyiv on May 21, also focused on HIMARS and artillery rounds, as well as anti-tank weapons.

The U.S. is the leader in military aid to Ukraine, having pledged more than $35 billion of security assistance since the beginning of the full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022.

US announces $375 million in military aid for Ukraine, as Zelensky meets Biden in Japan
The U.S. Department of Defense on May 21 announced a new military aid package for Ukraine worth $375 million, aimed to help Ukrainian forces “push back against Russia’s unprovoked war of aggression.”
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.