Reuters: US to announce additional $300 million in military aid to Ukraine

The United States plans to announce up to $300 million worth of military aid for Ukraine, Reuters reported on May 25, citing two unnamed official sources.

The new package should be announced on May 26 and will contain mainly ammunition, including Guided Multiple Launch Rockets (GMLRS) for HIMARS launchers.

According to the sources, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, the package will be funded through the Presidential Drawdown Authority, which allows the president to transfer U.S. stocks without approval by Congress in emergency situations.

The U.S. earlier announced a separate military package of $375 million in military aid for Kyiv on May 21, also focused on HIMARS and artillery rounds, as well as anti-tank weapons.

The U.S. is the leader in military aid to Ukraine, having pledged more than $35 billion of security assistance since the beginning of the full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022.