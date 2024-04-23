Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, US aid, Western aid, U.S., Ukraine, War
Edit post

Reuters: US preparing $1 billion military aid package for Ukraine

by Kateryna Denisova and The Kyiv Independent April 23, 2024 6:23 PM 2 min read
Photo for illustrative purposes. A Ukrainian soldier prepares 155mm artillery shells in his fighting position in Donetsk Oblast on Aug. 6, 2023. (Diego Herrera Carcedo/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

The U.S. is preparing a military aid package for Ukraine worth $1 billion, Reuters reported on April 23, citing two unnamed American officials.

The reports followed the vote in the U.S. House of Representatives after months of congressional gridlock, when a key foreign aid package for U.S. allies was passed, providing over $60 billion in assistance for Kyiv.

The bill has to go to the Senate, where a vote is expected as early as April 23. U.S. President Joe Biden said that he would sign the aid bill "as soon as it is approved."

This is the first defense package Ukraine may receive under the yet to be signed aid bill. The previous one worth $300 million was pledged by Washington on March 12.

Visit KI Insights to learn more and subscribe to the insider weekly newsletter
visit ki insights

Reuters reported, citing its sources, that the new package will include vehicles, Stinger air defense munitions, TOW and Javelin anti-tank munitions, additional ammunition for high-mobility artillery rocket systems (HIMARS).

The new tranche will also include 155 millimeter artillery shells and "other weapons that can immediately be put to use on the battlefield," Reuters wrote.

Some of the U.S. military aid for Kyiv is already reportedly in Germany and Poland, cutting down the time needed for the weapons and equipment to reach the front line.

Since the delays in U.S. aid began, Ukraine has lost a key front-line city of Avdiivka and other settlements, and its energy infrastructure suffered heavily as a result of Russian strikes.

Many observers and officials have tied these losses directly to artillery and air defense ammunition shortages, compounded by the lack of American supplies. CIA Director William Burns went as far as to say that Ukraine could lose the war this year without U.S. assistance.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said U.S. aid gives Ukraine "a chance at victory" in Russia's full-scale war.

Ukraine to receive new military aid from US sooner than expected, congressman says during visit to Kyiv
The first batch of U.S. military aid will be delivered to Ukraine “sooner than anyone thinks is possible,” after the final approval, Bill Keating, a Massachusetts Democratic congressman, said during a press conference in Kyiv on April 22.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova
Authors: Kateryna Denisova, The Kyiv Independent
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

5:35 PM

Latvian schools to stop teaching Russian as foreign language.

Children in Latvia will no longer learn Russian as a foreign language in schools from 2026, but instead will be required to learn a language of the European Union or the European Economic Area, Latvia's Education Ministry announced on April 23.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.