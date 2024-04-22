Biden tells Zelensky he will sign aid bill as soon as Senate approves

This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky and U.S. President Joe Biden held a call on April 22, in which Biden said he plans to sign the aid bill "as soon as it is approved by the Senate," Zelensky announced on social media.

The call follows the April 20 vote in the U.S. House of Representatives, when a key foreign aid package for U.S. allies was passed, providing over $60 billion in assistance for Ukraine.

Zelensky thanked the U.S. president for his "unwavering support for Ukraine and true global leadership."

Zelensky said that Biden assured him "that the package will be approved quickly and that it will be powerful, strengthening our air defense as well as long-range and artillery capabilities."

U.S. Senator Mark Warner said on April 21 that shipments that include long-range missile systems could be ready to be delivered within days.

The U.S. could begin transferring long-range Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS) to Ukraine "by the end of the week," pending White House approval, Warner said.

"The House’s other decision to allow the confiscation of frozen Russian assets also sends a strong signal to all of our partners," Zelensky added.

Zelensky and Biden also discussed the ongoing Russian strikes against civilians in Ukraine, including the afternoon attack on the Kharkiv TV tower.

"Russia clearly signals its intention to make the city uninhabitable," Zelensky said.