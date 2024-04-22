Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Volodymyr Zelensky, Joe Biden, US aid, Military aid, Ukraine, War
Edit post

Biden tells Zelensky he will sign aid bill as soon as Senate approves

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk April 22, 2024 8:57 PM 2 min read
Illustrative image: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (L) and U.S. President Joe Biden meet in the Oval Office of the White House on Dec. 12, 2023. (Yuri Gripas/Abaca/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

President Volodymyr Zelensky and U.S. President Joe Biden held a call on April 22, in which Biden said he plans to sign the aid bill "as soon as it is approved by the Senate," Zelensky announced on social media.

The call follows the April 20 vote in the U.S. House of Representatives, when a key foreign aid package for U.S. allies was passed, providing over $60 billion in assistance for Ukraine.

Zelensky thanked the U.S. president for his "unwavering support for Ukraine and true global leadership."

Zelensky said that Biden assured him "that the package will be approved quickly and that it will be powerful, strengthening our air defense as well as long-range and artillery capabilities."

U.S. Senator Mark Warner said on April 21 that shipments that include long-range missile systems could be ready to be delivered within days.  

The U.S. could begin transferring long-range Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS) to Ukraine "by the end of the week," pending White House approval, Warner said.

"The House’s other decision to allow the confiscation of frozen Russian assets also sends a strong signal to all of our partners," Zelensky added.

Zelensky and Biden also discussed the ongoing Russian strikes against civilians in Ukraine, including the afternoon attack on the Kharkiv TV tower.

"Russia clearly signals its intention to make the city uninhabitable," Zelensky said.

How Johnson came to allow a vote on Ukraine aid after months of delays
After more than six months of hedging, backtracking, and unfulfilled promises, U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson finally allowed a vote on aid for Ukraine, which was passed on April 20. President Joe Biden made a request to Congress in October 2023 for $61 billion in aid for Ukraine. Following
The Kyiv IndependentNate Ostiller

Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

5:59 PM

Russia claims to have captured Novomykhailivka, Ukraine denies.

The situation in Novomykhailivka in Donetsk Oblast is "tense but under control," Yaroslav Chepurnyi, spokesperson of the 79th Separate Airborne Assault Brigade told the Kyiv Independent on April 22, after Russia claimed to have captured the village earlier in the day.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.