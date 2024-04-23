CNN: Some US military aid for Ukraine already in Poland, Germany

This audio is created with AI assistance

Some of the U.S. military aid for Ukraine is already in Germany and Poland, cutting down the time needed for the weapons and equipment to reach the front line, CNN reported on April 23, citing a source familiar with the provision of aid.

The source told CNN that much of the aid "is already pre-positioned in storage facilities" in Germany and Poland, and that "artillery shells would be among the first materials moved forward."

After months of political infighting and a deteriorating situation on the battlefield in Ukraine, the U.S. House of Representatives finally passed a crucial foreign aid package on April 20, which includes $60.84 billion for Ukraine.

CNN noted that "American officials will not say so openly" that the aid is already positioned in Europe, but a number of U.S. politicians have already provided hints about the delivery of the supplies.

Congressman Bill Keating said on April 22 that the first batch of aid will be delivered "sooner than anyone thinks is possible," while U.S. Senator Mark Warner said on April 21 that shipments could be ready to be delivered within days.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said that he was told by U.S. President Joe Biden on April 22 that Biden plans to sign the aid bill "as soon as it is approved by the Senate," a decision expected on April 23.